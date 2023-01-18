Patriots’ OC candidates emerge, offseason to-do lists and Mac Jones’ future

The Athletic’s NFL insider, Jeff Howe, returns to the show to react to the Patriots interviewing Bill O’Brien and Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator position and their request to interview Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. Later, Andrew and Jeff unveil the top 3 items on their offseason to-do list for the Patriots, discuss the future of the team’s offense and answer your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

4:50 Patriots’ OC candidates emerge

11:26 Offseason to-do lists

39:52 Mac Jones’ future

56:05 Pats INT mailbag

