Patriots Offense bottoms out as frustration sets in

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg discusses his impressions from Day 10 of Patriots training camp.

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!