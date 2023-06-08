Bedard: Bill O’Brien is Modernizing the Patriots Offense

In this segment from the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg gives his thoughts and immediate reactions to the first few days of Patriots OTAs, including attendance and the noticeable difference in the Patriots offensive approach.

Bill O’Brien’s return as Offensive Coordinator comes years removed from his time with the Patriots during the Tom Brady era, and because of his time away, O’Brien has grown as a head coach in addition to growing as an innovative offensive mind.

With every stop along the way, he’s learned new wrinkles and twists to add to an offensive scheme as well as implement them successfully. Is he helping instill Mac Jones with confidence again in addition to modernizing and evolving the Patriots offense?

