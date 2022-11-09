Patriots Offense is broken heading into the bye

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots 26-3 win over the Colts in Week 9. They also get into why the New England offense is broken heading into their bye week

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:24 Patriots blast Colts 26-3

4:30 Should Bill call up Frank Reich?

7:36 Patriots Offense is broken…

20:54 Mac Jones is getting worse by the week

31:53 3 up/3 down

34:50 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: Why have Jakobi Meyers run a route on the naked bootleg?

