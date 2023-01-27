Patriots Offense More Dysfunctional Than Anyone Realized

Stop me if you’ve heard this, but the Patriots offense this year was nothing short of a disaster. According to an explosive report in the Boston Herald from Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian, the dysfunction surrounding the Patriots offense and their coaching staff was more extensive than anyone could have imagined.

After longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left New England to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick promoted Matt Patricia to the role of offensive play-caller and brought back Joe Judge to serve as quarterbacks coach. What ensued was a debacle from the first day of training camp until the last snap of the season.

“This was dysfunction;. This organization, this whole set-up this management was riddled with distrust. It was not ok. They’re still irked by it.

In the report Callahan and Guregian spoke to several sources inside the organization who described a situation involving Bill Belichick’s hand picked choices to lead the offense, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge and

Guregian joined Callahan on the Pats Interference Podcast to discuss the report, one that reveals the Patriots had a haphazard offensive game plan from the very start of training camp.

“It was surprising how much he (Bill Belichick) underestimated the situation or what goes into coaching an offense,” said Guregian.

The report details that the Patriots reduced the playbook from Mac Jones’ rookie year and threw in elements of Sean McVay’s offense. That mix minimized the abilities of Jones and overall, led to disorder within the building.

According to Guregian, they were so obsessed with changing the scheme, that it was “like putting a square peg in a round hole. Obviously, it wasn’t working, but they kept with it and kept with it. It didn’t take until maybe the last few games this season where they actually went back to what worked the year before: play action.”

Guregian was particularly shocked at how Belichick handled the offense. “Having covered Bill Belichick for 20 plus years,” she said, “it was surprising how much he underestimated the situation. I think that even took some of the players aback as well, based on some of the information. On the outside, it was surprising, it might have been even more surprising on the inside.”

Callahan echoed this, saying that Belichick’s refusal to alter the offense rubbed off the wrong way on players. “The relationships and the system became so strained. The system that binds everyone together, the individual relationships from quarterback to receiver, center to quarterback, center to offensive line coach, offensive line coach to quarterback coach, all of those were stressed. It came back to doubt in Belichick.”

With the hire of Bill O’Brien, the Patriots are hoping to turn the page on a disastrous 2022 campaign and get back to an offensive system more reminiscent of past Pats teams.