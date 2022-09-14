Patriots Offense Struggles vs. Dolphins + Film Review

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots 20-7 loss vs the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the NFL Season.

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00: Intro

0:23: Ty Montgomery to IR

1:50: Mac Jones says his back should be fine

3:32: Kendrick Bourne in the doghouse

8:37: Tom E. Curran reported Robert Kraft isn’t happy w/ Bourne benching

13:24: Trent Brown played poorly on Sunday

15:45 Miami game thoughts

26:26: How Mac Jones looked vs Dolphins

33:30: Play breakdowns

39:07: Film room w/ Bedard

Trending Marcus Smart Still Recovering From Ankle Injury

59:26: 3 up, 3 down

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!