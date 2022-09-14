Subscribe
Patriots Offense Struggles vs. Dolphins + Film Review

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots 20-7 loss vs the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the NFL Season.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00: Intro

0:23: Ty Montgomery to IR

1:50: Mac Jones says his back should be fine

3:32: Kendrick Bourne in the doghouse

8:37: Tom E. Curran reported Robert Kraft isn’t happy w/ Bourne benching

13:24: Trent Brown played poorly on Sunday

15:45 Miami game thoughts

26:26: How Mac Jones looked vs Dolphins

33:30: Play breakdowns

39:07: Film room w/ Bedard

59:26: 3 up, 3 down

