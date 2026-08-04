Patriots Offense Struggling in Red Zone in Training Camp

Mike Giardi comes to you shortly after the Patriots completed their 9th training camp practice of the summer. He gives you the good, bad and ugly from Tuesday’s session, as well as what happened in the days prior. Rookie Gabe Jacas is front and center as he gears up for more activity – they need him – plus, the offense finds some tough sledding in the red area but some of their most important players are off to strong starts.

0:00 – Intro

1:15 – Gabe Jacas injury timeline & return to play

8:15 – Offensive line concerns: run game & communication

11:49 – Drake Maye & AJ Brown connection

14:05 – Kyle Williams, tight end inconsistency & skill position depth

19:37 – PrizePicks & Ethos

22:30 – Cornerback depth & defensive back evaluation

27:24 – Kyle Dugger observations & defensive IQ

29:35 – Edge rusher depth heading into preseason

31:40 – Outro

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