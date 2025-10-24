Patriots Offseason Grades and Browns Preview | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by MassLive’s Mark Daniels to get his thoughts on where the Patriots stand after 7 weeks, the most impressive aspect about Drake Maye’s game, and a little oddity between the head coach and offensive coordinator. That, plus the look into the Browns and hand out grades for the 2025 Pats free agent class.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:12 Are the Patriots for real?

03:09 What’s been the most impressive part of Drake Maye’s play?

10:04 PrizePicks

11:27 Why won’t Mike Vrabel give Josh McDaniels any praise?

15:02 Should the Patriots be worried about the Browns?

23:07 Grading Patriots’ free agent acquisitions

36:09 Ethos

37:43 More grades

43:23 Thanks for watching! Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

The All 32 NFL Podcast is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!