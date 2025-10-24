Patriots Offseason Grades and Browns Preview | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by MassLive’s Mark Daniels to get his thoughts on where the Patriots stand after 7 weeks, the most impressive aspect about Drake Maye’s game, and a little oddity between the head coach and offensive coordinator. That, plus the look into the Browns and hand out grades for the 2025 Pats free agent class.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:12 Are the Patriots for real?
03:09 What’s been the most impressive part of Drake Maye’s play?
10:04 PrizePicks
11:27 Why won’t Mike Vrabel give Josh McDaniels any praise?
15:02 Should the Patriots be worried about the Browns?
23:07 Grading Patriots’ free agent acquisitions
36:09 Ethos
37:43 More grades
43:23 Thanks for watching! Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!
The All 32 NFL Podcast is Powered by
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!