Patriots Offseason Plans After Super Bowl Loss | Pats Interference Podcast

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns for one last weekly show for a film-based look at the Patriots’ loss to Seattle in Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye’s play and a few coaching mistakes. Later, the guys discuss Will Campbell’s future and how the loss should affect the team’s plans in free agency before wrapping with a discussion about a Maxx Crosby trade.

0:00 – Initial thoughts from Patriots Super Bowl loss

6:40 – Looking at Patriots offensive struggles

20:15 – Looking at offensive line struggles

23:30 – Will Campbell Super Bowl struggles

34:16 – Stefon Diggs Super Bowl performance

37:32 – What people missed with Patriots defense

49:58 – Christian Gonzalez extension talk

51:40 – Looking at Patriots player who could get extensions

54:22 – Who will be Patriots DC next year?

59:08 – What Patriots need this offseason via Free Agency

1:02:16 – Will Stefon Diggs be back next season?

1:08:53 – Should Patriots trade for Maxx Crosby?

1:15:33 – Wrapping up

