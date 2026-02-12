Patriots Offseason Plans After Super Bowl Loss | Pats Interference Podcast

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns for one last weekly show for a film-based look at the Patriots’ loss to Seattle in Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye’s play and a few coaching mistakes. Later, the guys discuss Will Campbell’s future and how the loss should affect the team’s plans in free agency before wrapping with a discussion about a Maxx Crosby trade.
0:00 – Initial thoughts from Patriots Super Bowl loss
6:40 – Looking at Patriots offensive struggles
20:15 – Looking at offensive line struggles
23:30 – Will Campbell Super Bowl struggles
34:16 – Stefon Diggs Super Bowl performance
36:30 – Prizepicks
37:32 – What people missed with Patriots defense
49:58 – Christian Gonzalez extension talk
51:40 – Looking at Patriots player who could get extensions
54:22 – Who will be Patriots DC next year?
59:08 – What Patriots need this offseason via Free Agency
1:02:16 – Will Stefon Diggs be back next season?
1:08:53 – Should Patriots trade for Maxx Crosby?
1:15:33 – Wrapping up
