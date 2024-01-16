Patriots Offseason Tracker: Jerod Mayo Era Begins as Bill Belichick Looks for New Home

With the Bill Belichick era over and the Jerod Mayo era underway in New England, the Patriots have a long way to go in rebuilding their once-great franchise. That means a lot of updates for Patriots fans to keep track of over the next few months.

Who will stay? Who will be brought in? What happened when?

To make this offseason easier to follow, we’ll be tracking the biggest moves since Belichick and the Patriots’ mutual parting of ways, including any significant reports, moves, and speculation

Click here for updates and breakdowns on each coaching candidate being connected to the Patriots.

Monday, January 15, 2024

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that Bill Belichick’s sons might not follow their father to his next destination, saying, “Defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Steve and safeties coach Brian have both already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024. Mayo and the elder son (Steve) have grown close as they’ve collaborated to run the Patriots’ defense the past five years.”

In the same article, Breer speculates that the Patriots could be “very open-minded in trying to find the right guy” for their offensive coordinator position if Bill O’Brien doesn’t return.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayo holds his first interview as head coach as the Patriots bring in Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu for their defensive coordinator position. Later, Rapoport reports New England has also requested a meeting with Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams.

NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero reports Bill Belichick has taken the first meeting of his post-Patriots career, with Belichick and Falcons owner Arthur Blank meeting in person for Atlanta’s head coaching vacancy. According to Pelissero, “No deal is imminent. But there is mutual interest and conversations are ongoing.”

Sunday, January 14, 2024

ESPN‘s Mike Reiss adds context to the Patriots’ general manager situation, reporting, “The past four years have, in some respects, been an extended job interview for [Eliot Wolf].”

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Adam Schefter reports on ESPN that the Patriots are “in no rush to hire a general manager” and “might even wait until after the draft to hire a general manager,” leaving director of player personnel Matt Groh, director of scouting Eliot Wolf, senior personnel adviser Pat Stewart, pro scouting director Steve Cargile, and college scouting director Cam Williams to run the front office collaboratively. MassLive reports that Jerod Mayo “could have real input when it comes to the team’s personnel department.”

Ian Rapoport reports on NFL Network that if Bill O’Brien doesn’t return as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels could be Mayo’s top choice to fill the position.

Friday, January 12, 2024

Jerod Mayo is announced as the 15th head coach in Patriots history, making him the franchise’s first black head coach and the youngest head coach in the NFL. According to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, Mayo’s contract extension, which was signed the previous offseason, included a succession clause allowing New England to bypass standard hiring procedure. NBC Sports Boston‘s Phil Perry adds that the succession timeline “was expedited by a year due to the team’s struggles this season.”

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft hold a joint press conference to announce a mutual parting of ways between the two sides. Kraft explains the decision by saying, “What’s gone on here the last 3-4 years isn’t what we want. Our job is to fix it.”