Patriots offseason winners and losers with Christian Fauria

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes WEEI radio host and former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria to name their top 3 winners and losers from the Pats’ offseason, including Mac Jones, the cornerbacks and a few coaches. Plus, Christian’s tips for getting out of speeding tickets, how to handle bad bosses and what to watch for in OTAs and minicamp.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Welcome to Episode #6

9:00 Christian Fauria joins the pod!

10:50 Patriots offseason WINNERS & LOSERS

44:52 What to watch for in OTAs

50:45 Christian on taking bad coaching