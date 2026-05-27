Patriots Open OTA 1: Up-and-Down Day for Drake Maye, Top Offense

Attendance

Absent: WR Kayshon Boutte, CB Carlton Davis III, WR Kyle Dixon, CB Christian Gonzalez, WR Mack Hollins, ED Gabe Jacas, ED Harold Landry III

Limited: LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RT Morgan Moses

Mike Vrabel’s Top Quotes of Note

On whether the team has room for a top receiver: Again, we always – and when I say we, that includes Eliot [Wolf], Ryan [Cowden] and Stretch [John Streicher], the coaching staff. We want to continue to improve the roster every opportunity that we get. And when those opportunities arise – I don’t know, I know that the guys that we have here are working extremely hard. I would say that yesterday’s first OTA was much better than last year’s. I have to take the coaches’ opinion because I didn’t go back and watch last year’s first day. But I felt like yesterday was really positive. It was good to see Romeo [Doubs] out there. It was good to see some of the new faces, some of the young guys. It was good to see Kyle Williams get some opportunities, and Chiz [Efton Chism III]. So again, we’re going to look to strengthen the roster wherever we can, but it was also a great day to see guys that maybe didn’t get as many opportunities last year, especially Romeo, who wasn’t on our team.

On today’s player absences: MV: Yeah, I think that’s always an important question, and I know you guys probably brought your binoculars. I’ll try to save you the binoculars and I’ll give you a heads up on who won’t be here today. But the spring, you guys know, is voluntary. There’s a small mini camp that is mandatory. I’m familiar with that, just with my time as a player and what that is. We would love to have everybody here, but that’s not the reality. That’s not the reality in the NFL. There won’t be 100% participation or attendance at practice. And let me just say this, the guys that aren’t here or guys that aren’t at practice, everybody’s got a different practice plan. We’ve talked about that. But the communication has been great for whatever reason that guys aren’t at practice.

On how he’s balanced family and football this offseason: Really good. I appreciate that my family is great. I love Jen [Vrabel], I love the boys, I love my personal friends. This spring is focused on the coaching staff, the players more importantly than the coaching staff.

On how he feels players have responded to his leadership: I don’t want to speak for the players. I feel great. I feel like I’m trying to give them the information that is going to help them do their job. I’ve talked about this as far as the importance of the balance between their own success, which leads to great things for them and the people that they care about, but then also trying to manage that with the team. That’s a fine balance of the dynamic that we wage in this business of professional sports. I try to do that each day.

Tweet of the Day

Good vibes in Foxboro for the first day of #Patriots OTAs 🔥

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/GHDXVbwbz5 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 27, 2026

Headline

Up-and-Down Day for Drake Maye, Top Offense

Outside of Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas, and New England’s dynamic backfield duo, Drake Maye spent today’s practice surrounded by new additions and sophomore receivers. This recipe understandably led to mixed results, as Maye ended with as many impressive completions as tough misses.

Highlights included a tight-window slant to top free agent signing Romeo Doubs, a deep crosser to Douglas, a corner to Henry between zone defenders, and a short throw to Kyle Williams after climbing the pocket to elude pressure. Lowlights included a high incompletion on a checkdown to Rhamondre Stevenson, an overthrow down the seam to Henry, and a Karon Prunty pick-six on an out route thrown behind Williams.

Maye’s last of four drives was his best, going 3-4 with a flat completion to TreVeyon Henderson, two short completions to Douglas, a Kindle Vildor breakup on an accurate pass, and a coverage sack. Considering Maye’s MVP runner-up campaign began with a pair of rough open OTAs, it’s important to remember that these early practices must be taken with a sizable grain of salt. That said, there’s plenty of room left for New England’s new-look offense to keep building.

Leftovers