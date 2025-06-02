Patriots Open OTA 3: Drake Maye Has His Best Day

Attendance

Absent/Did Not Participate: CB Carlton Davis III, WR Mack Hollins, CB Marcus Jones, ED Anfernee Jennings, RB Trayveon Williams, OL Tyrese Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne

Limited: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, WR Stefon Diggs, RG Mike Onwenu, IOL Jared Wilson, LT Vederian Lowe, TE Austin Hooper

Tweet of the Day

Stefon Diggs ARRIVES at Patriots OTA’s “Nice to see y’all” pic.twitter.com/6jZ2FB9Hdj — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) June 2, 2025

Josh McDaniels’ Top Quotes of Note

On building a new playbook: “I think you have to have a starting point. So there’s going to be a way to speak, a learning of the language. We talked about that maybe a couple months ago. And then really, it’s just going to be about giving them some things to go out and do on the practice field and then learning what they do well. How much they can process, what style we should play. And I’ve always kind of believed that the players will dictate what that ends up being … I feel like at this time of the year, it’s either a good play or we’re going to learn from it. So there’s a positive result either direction. And that’s the kind of mindset that we’re taking.”

On Stefon Diggs’ absence: “

On Drake Maye’s progress: “He’s doing really well. He’s very smart, works really hard. I think the quarterback room in general is really, really good in terms of putting the time and effort in at this point in time in the year. And, like I said, we either make a good play or we learn from the result. And so sometimes as a coach, nobody wants to hear this, but sometimes as a coach, the negative results can actually be your best teachers. Because you have a play where something didn’t necessarily go your way or the right way, and then you learn from it, and then the the biggest key for us as we go forward is when we learn from a mistake is can we go out there the next day and not repeat the same error? So I think he’s doing a really good job of digesting the information, processing the corrections when there is a correction to be made, and then going out there with a great attitude and mindset the next day.”

On the offensive coaching staff: “It has been incredible…and I’m learning from these guys too. They have different perspectives on different things. We’re putting plays in today that I don’t have much experience doing, but I know that they’re good for our team, and I know these guys have a lot of experience doing those things where they’ve been, too… I think they’ve done a tremendous job with their position groups, and I really enjoyed the process. I love the human beings that we get to work with on a day-to-day basis on our offensive staff, and I have a lot of confidence in what we’re going to be able to try to do.”

Drake Maye Has His Best Day of (Open) OTAs

Drake Maye has flashed in all three open OTAs, but Monday was his most consistent practice of the spring and his short career (at least in front of media).

The first round of team drills was just OK, with multiple short throws and a Christian Gonzalez deflection on a slightly errant throw, though DeMario Douglas showed impressive concentration to haul it in. But after a coverage sack and throwaway to start the drive, Maye locked in for nine straight completions over three periods. These included a sail route to Kayshon Boutte between zone defenders, a dig to Efton Chism III against Gonzalez, a side-arm crosser to Douglas, and a wheel to Rhamondre Stevenson while on the move.

Maye’s day technically ended on a low note, as Jaylinn Hawkins broke up an out-breaker thrown behind Kyle Williams (and Mike Vrabel reminded the veteran to ease up in what’s essentially a passing camp). Still, it was easily Maye’s most well-rounded performance and one that offered a glimpse of what he’s capable of once in rhythm.

Hopefully, he carries continues to build steam through the rest of this week’s closes sessions and into mandatory veteran minicamp next week.

Notebook

Stefon Diggs returned to practice for at least the second time and first time in front of media. He looked explosive during a warm-up where receivers tosses a medicine ball before making three cuts and sprinting through the drill. Diggs also worked with Ja’Lynn Polk off to the side on winning at the top of routes and the catch-point. Though Diggs didn’t participate in any full-speed drills, he surprised by participating in walkthroughs. No two injuries or players are the same, but Kendrick Bourne never reached that level of participation last offseason while recovering from his knee injury, at least in front of media.

returned to practice for at least the second time and first time in front of media. He looked explosive during a warm-up where receivers tosses a medicine ball before making three cuts and sprinting through the drill. Diggs also worked with off to the side on winning at the top of routes and the catch-point. Though Diggs didn’t participate in any full-speed drills, he surprised by participating in walkthroughs. No two injuries or players are the same, but Kendrick Bourne never reached that level of participation last offseason while recovering from his knee injury, at least in front of media. Wide receivers coach Todd Downing told reporters that Diggs is working hard and that his time working with Brian Daboll has helped the veteran’s transition. Downing also said Mack Hollins , who’s been inactive through OTAs, is like a coach on the field and can draw from his time with McDaniels’ Raiders as reference for younger receivers.

told reporters that Diggs is working hard and that his time working with has helped the veteran’s transition. Downing also said , who’s been inactive through OTAs, is like a coach on the field and can draw from his time with McDaniels’ Raiders as reference for younger receivers. Efton Chism III might get his own section at this rate. The undrafted free agent isn’t New England’s biggest or fastest receiver, but he’s been the most consistent and a favorite target for backup quarterbacks. Chism caught all seven passes of his targets today, including multiple wins over the short-intermediate middle. He’s my biggest winner of OTAs.

might get his own section at this rate. The undrafted free agent isn’t New England’s biggest or fastest receiver, but he’s been the most consistent and a favorite target for backup quarterbacks. Chism caught all seven passes of his targets today, including multiple wins over the short-intermediate middle. He’s my biggest winner of OTAs. Tight ends coach and pass game coordinator Thomas Brown told reporters that McDaniels had assistant coaches create a cutup of plays they wanted to incorporate in the offense. Rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer batted a ball for the second straight open OTA

told reporters that McDaniels had assistant coaches create a cutup of plays they wanted to incorporate in the offense. Rookie defensive tackle batted a ball for the second straight open OTA Rookie Andres Borregales went 4/4 on field goal attempts. Parker Romo went 2/4.

went 4/4 on field goal attempts. went 2/4. Cornerbacks Alex Austin and Marcellas Dial both spent time in the slot,

and both spent time in the slot, Sophomore tight end Jaheim Bell had a tough day that featured multiple drops.

had a tough day that featured multiple drops. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai suffered an apparentl left leg injury during team drills and had to be helped off the field. He did not return.

suffered an apparentl left leg injury during team drills and had to be helped off the field. He did not return. Tight end Austin Hooper and safety Marte Mapu left practice early. Mapu spent some time in the box before his exit, but Hooper hadn’t participated.

David Andrews Retires

Two-time Super Bowl champion and career Patriot David Andrews held his retirement press conference after today’s practice. The eight-time captain was emotional throughout his time at the podium, which felt fitting for a player who gave everything he had when he stepped on the field.

Coming up a Patriots fan, David was someone I was proud to have on my favorite football team. His competitive toughness permeated through the screen, and when looking back on New England’s Super Bowl parades, it’s impossible not to think of a shirtless Andrews crushing beers between guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason.

When I began covering David on the beat, I got to see firsthand the kind and thoughtful person who consistently offered wisdom and a joke or two despite turbulent circumstances. His commitment to his family, team, and community were exemplary throughout his ten-year career, and I can’t wait to see where this next phase takes him.

For a full breakdown of today’s practice from Mike Kadlick and myself, check out our Patriots Daily podcast live from the field!