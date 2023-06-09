Observations from the Patriots’ Third Open OTA Practice

The Patriots spent a lot of time on the kicking game in their third and final open OTA for reporters, starting the session with kickoffs and closing with field goal attempts. Like Tuesday’s practice, there weren’t many full-speed team drills to speak of. But one rookie managed to make his presence felt on a couple of these reps. Kendrick Bourne also had some interesting things to say about new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and potential Patriot DeAndre Hopkins.

Here are my observations from Friday’s practice.

ATTENDANCE

Absent

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tyquan Thornton

Kayshon Boutte

Mike Onwenu

Trent Brown

Riley Reiff

Matthew Judon

Jonathan Jones

Josh Uche

Lawrence Guy

Davon Godchaux

Jalen Mills

Terez Hall

Quandre Mosely

Bryce Baringer

MARTE MAPU MAKES AN IMPACT

“Linebacker” Marte Mapu continued to see reps at free safety, spending a lot of reps with fellow big-hitters Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers. The rookie’s range was on full display in team drills, intercepting a pass Bailey Zappe threw behind his target and later jumping an Ed Lee route for a pass breakup. Mapu was also speaking to and shaking hands with Bill Belichick as the two were leaving the field.

The Patriots may be stacked at safety, but it’ll be hard keeping Mapu off the field if he continues making the most of his opportunities.

TY MONTGOMERY STEPS UP FOR THIN WIDE RECEIVER GROUP

Mapu wasn’t the only one playing out of his listed position in today’s session, with running back Ty Montgomery spending most of his time with the wide receiver group. This wasn’t uncommon for the versatile skill player, but he seemed to be the top receiver behind DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne with Tyqyan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster absent. On Tuesday, Tre Nixon, Kayshon Boutte (who was not present), and Demario Douglas were the top unit with all four of the team’s top wideouts not participating.

Montgomery caught a touchdown in his first game with the Patriots and looked good in pass protection before suffering an ACL injury. Expect him to be another movable chess piece in O’Brien’s mismatch-oriented scheme.

KENDRICK BOURNE REJUVENATED UNDER BILL O’BRIEN

After racking up a career-high 877 receiving yards in his first season with New England, Kendrick Bourne took a big step back under Matt Patricia last season. Bourne admitted his effort and fitness weren’t where they needed to be in 2022, but the wideout, who noticeably bulked up this offseason, seems excited for a fresh start under offensive guru O’Brien.

“Bill [O’Brien], he’s familiar with what he’s doing, so it feels good. You can tell he knows what he’s doing in all areas of the offense. Receiver, lineman, running back, he knows offense a lot, so it feels good.”

Bourne also praised O’Brien for his relationship with his players and his understanding of how to maximize their strengths.

“He knows how to engage with all of us. I feel like he knows our traits right now and he knows where to put us, so it’s been good. We’re still learning each other as a group, but he’s doing well. You can tell he knows what he’s doing.”

When asked about the new offensive system, Bourne mentioned speed and unpredictability as two of the biggest changes.

“Just being fast, man. Just being consistent, not being one-dimensional. Being very versatile in what we do, intermediate, long, short, in the backfield. So it’s been going well. I think it’s being very consistent.”

After Thornton, Bourne may be the team’s most electric playmaker as someone who can win after the catch and downfield. If O’Brien can fully tap into his potential, it would be a big boost to what looks like a passable, but non-threatening wide receiver corp.

When asked about DeAndre Hopkins, who has a visit with the Patriots next week, Bourne said he’s a fan and has watched the 5x All-Pro since his younger days. He also noted Hopkins’ leadership.

LEFTOVERS

Christian Gonzalez played across from Jack Jones with Myles Bryant in the slot (no Jonathan Jones)

DeVante Parker had a couple of nice contested catches on short routes

Hunter Henry made two impressive grabs in team drills but also had a pass broken up by Adria Phillips in the low RZ and had to run a lap for a false start (followed shortly by Conor McDermott)

Bailey Zappe seemed to find Kevin Harris hot vs the blitz for what would’ve been a long touchdown

Ja’Whaun Bentley appeared to tip a quick pass from Mac Jones, which Kyle Dugger intercepted for what would’ve been a pick-six

Shaun Wade and Ameer Speed each had breakups in a two or three-play span during team drills

Nick Folk and Chasen Hines practiced in front of reporters for the first time

Rookie defensive lineman Keion White continues getting reps opposite Deatrich Wise with Matthew Judon absent

Rookie corner/specialist Ameer Speed ran with key special teamers Matthew Slater, Chris Board, Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson, Jabrill Peppers, and Brenden Schooler in kickoff coverage drills

Jake Andrews and Atonio Mafi got reps together with Mac Jones later in team drills

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed at least one of his three field goal attempts late in practice, all of which were noticeably higher than necessary on relatively short attempts. Something to monitor.

The Patriots are set to hold mandatory minicamp practices next Monday through Wednesday, all of which will be open to reporters.