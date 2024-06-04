Patriots OTA Notebook: Has Drake Maye Passed Bailey Zappe on Depth Chart?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots’ final OTA session prior to next week’s mandatory minicamp took place on Tuesday afternoon down in Foxborough, but before we get into the nitty gritty — let’s not bury the lede:

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye took reps ahead of Bailey Zappe during both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, marking a noteworthy step in the No. 3 overall pick’s development as New England’s next signal caller of the future.

While not necessarily ground-breaking, this is the first time we’ve seen not only Maye, but any rookie, pass a veteran on the (albeit fluid) depth chart.

“I think you have to take that as it comes,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said prior to practice when asked if there’s a timetable for Maye to ultimately become their starting quarterback. “I think it’ll be a combination of a couple things when those decisions are made, and it’ll be made together as a group with Eliot and Coach Mayo… Jacoby [Brissett], again, is our starter and he’s playing excellent football for us in the spring and Drake is coming on. Until that changes, we’re going to stick with what we’ve got.”

So there’s that. Here’s a look at what else took place on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium on Tuesday:

Player Entrances:

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was the first on the field at Tuesday’s OTA session:

Drake Maye was once again the first Patriots quarterback to take the field:

Attendance:

The following players did not participate on Tuesday:

LB Matthew Judon

LB Josh Uche

LB Jahlani Tavai

LB Sione Takitaki

CB Marcus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

DT Davon Godchaux

DT Daniel Ekuale

OL Chukwuma Okorafor

OL Jake Andrews

OL Zuri Henry

OL Mike Onwenu

OL Cole Strange

WR T.J. Luther

WR Kendrick Bourne

Andrews, Tavai, Ekuale, and Takitaki were all spotted at different points observing practice.

News & Notes:

— The Patriots started Tuesday’s practice with some special teams sessions, which included our first look at how they may attack the NFL’s new kickoff rules. In the video below, you can see kicker Chad Ryland lay the ball flat on the tee as he attempts to place the ball in the “landing zone”.

— WRs DeMario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, K.J. Osborn, and Ja’Lynn Polk served as returners during New England’s punt drills.

— During a field goal drill, Ryland went 4-for-5, with two of his attempts narrowly squeezing inside the left upright.

— Offensively, wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk popped to me on Tuesday. Though they’re just in shells and it’s still June, the rookie looked comfortable in his route-running and his hands stood out. He worked with the Patriots’ lead offensive group from time to time.

— While fellow rookie pass catcher Javon Baker was present at practice, he was a very limited participant and didn’t take any reps in 11-on-11 or 7-on-7. Something to monitor heading into next week’s mandatory minicamp.

— Along the offensive line, 2023 fourth-round pick Atonio Mafi saw some run at center for the second open practice in a row. The former UCLA Bruin struggled as a rookie, so cross-training along the entire interior could give him a chance to make the roster as a versatile backup.

— While Maye’s jump over Zappe was the headline of the day, the rookie was very hot and cold throughout the session. He threw two interceptions, one that was clearly his fault and another that was seemingly a miscommunication with running back Antonio Gibson.

— Maye’s play of the day? A touchdown to DeMario Douglas along the backline of the endzone. The rook found Pop on his third progression backside.

— Cornerback Alex Austin has put together a nice spring. He had a nice pass breakup on a Jacoby Brissett attempt to Tyquan Thornton. So far, Austin has zeroed in on the boundary opposite Christian Gonzalez.

— Another grain of salt observation: DT Christian Barmore, who signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension in late April, wreaked havoc in the trenches all day.

Guest List:

Former Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears was in attendance once again, along with owner Robert Kraft.

The next Patriots practice open to the media will be next Monday, June 10 as they begin their three-day mandatory minicamp. Keep it here with us at @PatriotsCLNS for all the latest surrounding the Pats are the spring continues on with the new regime.

