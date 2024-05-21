QBs Drake Maye and Joe Milton Show Off Arm Strength at Patriots OTAs

FOXBORO — Flashes of rookie potential shined through on Day 1 of Patriots OTAs despite veterans taking up most of the spotlight for the day.

Drake Maye and Joe Milton, the Patriot’s first and sixth round draft picks both put their arm strength on display on day one as they navigated their new system in New England. Maye’s first day was predictable, with solid deep throws and a need for improvement when it came to ball placement.

The rookie quarterback pair primarily focused on footwork and individual drills, but did get some action with deep throwing to receivers. Maye demonstrated his strongest asset in throwing the ball far down the field. The downside in Maye getting a chance to reveal his arm strength was that it also exposed his issues with accuracy.

🏈 QB room has clear starter early in offseason program ⚡️ Thornton seizes top spot with Kendrick Bourne sidelined 🛡️ Some OL surprises in rotation-heavy session My top observations from the #Patriots first day of OTAs 📝: https://t.co/JZTT4kS1c9 pic.twitter.com/0iek0RAeev — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 20, 2024

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines report LIVE from Gillette Stadium following Day 1 of Patriots OTAs.