Patriots OTAs Day 2: Drake Maye Flashes Despite 4 Interceptions

ALERT: Please consider contributing to my colleague Doug Kyed’s goal of raising $100k for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of his daughter Hallie, who tragically passed away from AML last year.” The Kyeds are the most kickass family I know, and every donation is matched up to $2k!

Absent: WR Stefon Diggs, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, OL Sidy Sow, DI Joshua Farmer

Did Not Participate: WR Mack Hollins, LT Vederian Lowe, S Marte Mapu

Limited: RT Morgan Moses, S Jabrill Peppers, S Kyle Dugger, RG Mike Onwenu, NT Jaquelin Roy, WR Ja’Lynn Polk, C Jared Wilson

Vrabel’s Top Quotes of Note

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Rhamondre Stevenson: “He’s gonna be a large part of what we do” Vrabel has a 40% reliability rating on depth chart coachspeak and a 65% reliability rating on usage/workload coachspeak pic.twitter.com/AD0vUyDgLh — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) May 20, 2025

On his depth chart philosophy: “It’s just kind of what we put together. If you’ve got to go with 11, it’s going to be very fluid. You’ll see that a lot of people are getting a lot of different reps in a lot of different groupings. Wide receivers will rotate out of there, and some linemen will play a position and then we’ll see if they can move over and play another position. Again, you have a job to do; we have a job to do. We’re going to try to move guys around and put 11 out there every play.”

On what he looks for through this stage of the process: “The offensive line, I think you can maybe evaluate some pass protection or somewhat the footwork, but it’s hard to evaluate the run game. Defensive line, it’s a difficult time of year for them. They’re wired a certain way, and they want to do things that affect the quarterback and create a new line of scrimmage, and you have to pull them back to a sense. This is a passing camp. This is a non-contact camp and time of year, but I think the receivers and the DBs can certainly look to mirror, shadow, react and still go make plays on the football and try to stay up. It’s hard to – maybe the running backs you can evaluate. Are they picking up the right person in protection? Not necessarily sure if they’re going to be able to block them, but are they getting to the right guy? Quarterbacks, operation, the urgency in which we practice are things that are important. Our tempo, the way that we finish plays, our effort and continue to build the identity. Are we taking care of the football? Are we running with it in the open field? Things like that.”

On what constitutes a good day for you at OTAs: “I’m going to set myself up for failure because you’re going to look and read off every single one I say here. That we’re in and out of the huddle, that there’s clean substitution, that there’s communication. You hear the defense making checks when somebody on the offense moves or motions. There’s coordination, that the offense is moving with urgency and that the play clock isn’t sitting at zero for four seconds. All the operational things. Then obviously, there’s got to be a level of execution when we’re in the speed. Then when we get to the jog through, can we practice at a tempo that’s less than 100% and still get something out of it?”

On when competition starts for position battles: “I think that it already has. I hope that it already has. Life’s a competition. Everything we do every day, we’re trying to improve and we’re trying to do better than the next person. But whether that’s a competitiveness to know what to do, to be able to play more than one position, to go extra reps when somebody’s down and take advantage of opportunities, young guys popping in there. Third group, they do a nice job, then they get elevated and get some reps with the twos, and you see how they do with those opportunities. So, I think that there’s always a level of competition to what we do. It just may not be as physical as what it would be in training camp.”

Gonzalez Dominates in Up-and Down Day for Maye

The Patriots took the field for their second day of OTAs and the first open to media. Head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad wore shorts and jerseys for the cloudy practice, a session that heavily favored the defense.

Drake Maye threw four interceptions in competitive team drills, with the first–a middle-field floater gifted to Dell Pettus–being his most egregious. But as evidenced by an Alex Austin tip that Craig Woodson scooped, these picks were a mixed bag.

Throwing near Christian Gonzalez didn’t help, with the All-Pro stealing a misfired option to DeMario Douglas.

DeMario Douglas clarified there was no miscommunication on one of the offense’s INTs, just what he calls a “roll drill” where post-snap movement changed the picture pic.twitter.com/eO0Bs4jsUz — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 20, 2025

Gonzalez later showed his elite instincts by peeling off his underneath assignment to track and steal a Kyle Williams deep ball.

To Maye’s credit, he threw two deep dimes that weren’t caught, including a Jaylinn Hawkins breakup on a post to Kayshon Boutte. Maye also finished competitive periods strong, delivering three straight eye-popping throws. He anticipated a middle-field window on a completion to Hunter Henry, hit Williams on a corner route between Cover 2 defenders, then squeezed a back shoulder fade to Javon Baker, who made a contested boundary catch against Gonzalez.

These types of practices are what OTAs are designed for. Now, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and staff must show players where they fell short and turn those teachings into on-field results.

Notebook

The Patriots rotated heavily on the offensive line. Rookie left tackle Will Campbell and seventh-year center Garrett Bradbury were consistently with the top group, but Cole Strange opened at left guard before making way for Wes Schweitzer later in practice. Swiss Army Knife Jack Conley and swing tackle Caedan Wallace were the top replacements for Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses .

and seventh-year center were consistently with the top group, but opened at left guard before making way for later in practice. Swiss Army Knife and swing tackle were the top replacements for and . Campbell spent time after practice working with Moses, who was mentored by future Hall of Famer Trent Williams as a rookie in Washington. Moses told reporters that, with New England’s youth along the offensive line, it was important for him to be at OTAs. He added Bradbury has been a “phenomenal” presence in the offensive line room.

as a rookie in Washington. Moses told reporters that, with New England’s youth along the offensive line, it was important for him to be at OTAs. He added Bradbury has been a “phenomenal” presence in the offensive line room. As anticipated, highly-paid veterans Harold Landry , Christian Barmore , and Milton Williams were the top dogs on the defensive line. Robert Spillane was also a fixture at middle linebacker. Keion White was the top edge opposite Landry, and K’Lavon Chaisson rotated heavily, especially on pass downs. Rookies Bradyn Swinson and Elijah Ponder rolled together with the last group.

, , and were the top dogs on the defensive line. was also a fixture at middle linebacker. was the top edge opposite Landry, and rotated heavily, especially on pass downs. Rookies and rolled together with the last group. The kicker competition wasn’t much of a competition on the first open practice. Rookie Andres Borregales went 4-4, including one shaky make, while veteran John Parker Romo went an unconvincing 2-4.

went 4-4, including one shaky make, while veteran went an unconvincing 2-4. Gonzalez isn’t resting on his laurels after an excellent year two. He’s apparently introduced a new offseason challenge in the form of Pilates, which the corner describes as “really hard.”

Receivers and quarterbacks now sprint through reps during warm-ups. This enforces his motto of straining and playing through the whistle, but it also separates the fast from the really fast. Rookies Williams and TreVeyon Henderson are REALLY fast, and Henderson has a more sizable frame than his measurements might suggest. Maye, to no one’s surprise, also has some wheels.

are REALLY fast, and Henderson has a more sizable frame than his measurements might suggest. Maye, to no one’s surprise, also has some wheels. Vrabel confirmed the Patriots will host the Washington Commanders and visit the Minnesota Vikings for joint training camp practices.

and visit the for joint training camp practices. Former Pro Bowl fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion James Develin was at today’s practice.

For a full breakdown of today’s practice from Mike Kadlick and myself, check out our Patriots Daily podcast live from the field!