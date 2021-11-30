Patriots outlast Titans as Jones struggles, Buffalo next

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles,, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots’ victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. They discuss Mac Jones’ worst game as a Patriot and what to feel good and bad about this team moving forward.

0:44 How important was the Patriots win vs the Titans

6:00 Mac Jones’ worst game with the Patriots

18:28 3 things that we feel good about

24:00 3 things we feel worse about

30:06 Week 12: 3 up/3 down

32:30 BSJ Question of the day: Is Greg being too negative?

