Patriots-Packers joint practice awards and how Mac and Zeke impressed

Back from Green Bay, Andrew and the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed run down everything they saw from the Patriots’ joint practices with the Packers, including Mac Jones’ big moment, how Ezekiel Elliott exceeded expectations and why the wide receivers impressed. Later, they hand out awards for the MVP, Offensive Player and Defensive Player of the Week before answering your mailbag questions.

