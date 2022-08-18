Patriots-Panthers practice takeaways and why Belichick could call plays

Andrew Callahan runs down four main takeaways from the Patriots’ joint practices with the Panthers, including the rampant fighting, Jalen Mills’ ascension and the new offense settling. Plus, why you shouldn’t rule out Bill Belichick calling plays and your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Patriots have big brawl after Kristian Wilkerson blindsided

1:54 New Offense settling

7:59 The ascension of Jalen Mills

11:12 Jonathan Jones on the outside + Marcus Jones on fire

13:45 Pass Rush vs Panthers

15:28 Rise of Mack Wilson

18:55 Why Belichick could call plays

26:16 Players to watch on Friday

29:30 Who will play across from Matt Judon?

31:08 Could Pats run 4-2-5?

33:05 When will Belichick switch back to old scheme?

