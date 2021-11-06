Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Patriots-Panthers Preview + OBJ to Patriots? w/ Mike Giardi

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg is joined by special guest, NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi to preview the Patriots’ Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

0:28 Stephon Gilmore Fallout w/ New England

15:19 Sam Darnold & Christian McCaffrey’s status for Sunday

17:11 Patriots vs Panthers Preview

23:50 Game picks: BetUs has Patriots favored by 3.5 on the road.

26:20 BostonSportsJournal.com Member Question of the day: Odell Beckham Jr. to the Patriots?

