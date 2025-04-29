Close Menu
Patriots Phenomenal Draft Puts Them in Playoff Picture | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick react to rest of Patriots day 3 draft picks, and now with the draft concluded they have the conversation are the Patriots Playoff contenders now?

Episode Timeline:

  • 0:00 – Welcome

  • 1:18 – Craig Woodson

  • 7:41 – Joshua Farmer

  • 10:23 – Bradyn Swinson

  • 12:27 – Andres Borregales

  • 13:41 – Marcus Bryant

  • 17:32 – Julian Ashby

  • 21:49 – Gametime

  • 23:50 – Patriots Playoff Hopes this season

  • 28:22 – Reaction to Wolf’s comments on difference between this offseason and last

  • 32:18 – Are we seeing a different Eliot Wolf?

  • 35:21 – Prizepicks

  • 36:45 – Patriots Debated taking OL Jonah Svaiinaea at 38

  • 44:40 – Are Patriots done with Major Moves?

  • 48:43 – Factor

  • 50:58 – WR Room Competition

  • 53:23 – Left Guard Competition

  • 55:30 – Safety Competition

  • 57:26 – Wrapping up

