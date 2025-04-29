Patriots Phenomenal Draft Puts Them in Playoff Picture | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick react to rest of Patriots day 3 draft picks, and now with the draft concluded they have the conversation are the Patriots Playoff contenders now?
Episode Timeline:
-
0:00 – Welcome
-
1:18 – Craig Woodson
-
7:41 – Joshua Farmer
-
10:23 – Bradyn Swinson
-
12:27 – Andres Borregales
-
13:41 – Marcus Bryant
-
17:32 – Julian Ashby
-
21:49 – Gametime
-
23:50 – Patriots Playoff Hopes this season
-
28:22 – Reaction to Wolf’s comments on difference between this offseason and last
-
32:18 – Are we seeing a different Eliot Wolf?
-
35:21 – Prizepicks
-
36:45 – Patriots Debated taking OL Jonah Svaiinaea at 38
-
44:40 – Are Patriots done with Major Moves?
-
48:43 – Factor
-
50:58 – WR Room Competition
-
53:23 – Left Guard Competition
-
55:30 – Safety Competition
-
57:26 – Wrapping up
