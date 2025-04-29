Patriots Phenomenal Draft Puts Them in Playoff Picture | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick react to rest of Patriots day 3 draft picks, and now with the draft concluded they have the conversation are the Patriots Playoff contenders now?

Episode Timeline:

0:00 – Welcome

1:18 – Craig Woodson

7:41 – Joshua Farmer

10:23 – Bradyn Swinson

12:27 – Andres Borregales

13:41 – Marcus Bryant

17:32 – Julian Ashby

21:49 – Gametime

23:50 – Patriots Playoff Hopes this season

28:22 – Reaction to Wolf’s comments on difference between this offseason and last

32:18 – Are we seeing a different Eliot Wolf?

35:21 – Prizepicks

36:45 – Patriots Debated taking OL Jonah Svaiinaea at 38

44:40 – Are Patriots done with Major Moves?

48:43 – Factor

50:58 – WR Room Competition

53:23 – Left Guard Competition

55:30 – Safety Competition

57:26 – Wrapping up

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game!

👉 Go to ⁠⁠https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS