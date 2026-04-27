Patriots Post-Draft Roster Projection

The 2026 draft is over, and the Patriots did a quality job of reinforcing the trenches while adding developmental depth at key spots.

During the first two days, EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf and his staff boosted the core on both sides of the ball, trading up for both a tackle and edge defender before getting Drake Maye a big-bodied tight end. The team started late on day three after trading both fourth-round picks, but eventually drafted depth at all three levels of the defense, quarterback, and tackle (can never have too many!). The initial wave of rookie free agents also included multiple players with legitimate chances at cracking the roster.

Now, with both major acquisition periods in the books, it’s time to reset and project what the Patriots’ 53-man roster could look like come cut-down day. These outlooks will change as roster moves continue and competition ramps up, but they serve as a snapshot of each position at this early, but key stage of the offseason calendar.

Quarterback (3)

In: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (R)

Out: None

DeVito has taken over as Maye’s top backup after agreeing to a new deal this offseason. Morton is likely in for a redshirt season as the emergency third quarterback, but he should be in the mix in 2027.

Running Back (4)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Reggie Gilliam, Jam Miller (R)

Out: Jack Westover, Terrell Jennings, Brock Lampe, Lan Larison, Elijah Mitchell, Myles Montgomery (R)

Miller makes the cut due to his draft status, likely replacing Jennings as a rotational power back and special teamer. Larison will be stiff competition if he’s recovered from the broken foot that derailed his rookie season, and Montgomery could push for a spot at the back of the roster or on the practice squad.

Wide Receiver (6)

In: Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte*, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Kyle Dixon (R)

Out: DeMario Douglas, Jeremiah Webb, John Jiles, Nick DeGennaro (R), Cameron Dorner (R), Jimmy Kibble (R)

Boutte is mostly a placeholder here. News and roster moves point to A.J. Brown becoming a Patriot in a post-June 1 trade, and Boutte’s absence from the start of the offseason program has only stoked that fire. Brown, Doubs, and Williams project as a complementary, explosive top trio for the foreseeable future, but the position behind them is murky. Hollins’ versatility and rapport with Maye give him an early edge, and Vrabel specifically mentioned Douglas as someone who’s expected to take another step in his development. That said, New England is always looking to get younger and cheaper, and Nixon received one of the largest guarantees the team has ever given to an undrafted player. Chism narrowly makes it over Douglas in this projection, but I expect receiver to be the most tightly-contested position in camp this summer.

Tight End (4)

In: Hunter Henry, Julian Hill, Eli Raridon (R), Tanner Arkin (R)

Out: CJ Dippre

Raridon should be an immediate contributor as a rotational receiver/move blocker, and he’ll have two experienced veterans to show him the way. Arkin is a nasty in-line blocker, and he was one of the Power Four’s highest-graded run blockers over the past two seasons. Arkin is a perfect candidate to take over for Hill within the next few years and offers special-teams value.

Offensive Tackle (4)

In: Morgan Moses, Will Campbell, Caleb Lomu (R), Dametrious Crownover (R)

Out: Marcus Bryant, James Hudson III, Sebastian Gutierrez, Lorenz Metz

After adding Lomu and Crownover, the Patriots have quality long-term tackle depth for the first time in years. One or both will likely see time as an extra lineman in jumbo sets, further boosting a ground game that’s improved significantly on paper. Bryant could take a step forward in year two, but as a former seventh-rounder, he faces an uphill battle to make the roster.

Interior Offensive Line (5)

In: Mike Onwenu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Ben Brown, Jacob Rizy (R)

Out: Caedan Wallace, Mekhi Butler, Andrew Rupcich, JonDarius Morgan (R)

Rizy makes the team due to his experience at all five offensive line spots, but this position still lacks developmental depth on paper. Wallace has the talent to become a quality backup, and potentially a fringe starter, but he essentially redshirted last season after switching from tackle and is a relative unknown.

Edge Defender (4)

In: Harold Landry III, DreMont Jones, Gabe Jacas (R), Elijah Ponder

Out: Bradyn Swinson, Amari Gainer, Jesse Luketa, Quintayvious Hutchins (R)

Ponder and Swinson have NFL talent, but of the two, only Ponder capitalized on his opportunities last season. Either taking a step forward would be a much-needed boost to the edge rush’s long-term upside. Hutchins has a shot at the back of the roster due to his toughness and special-teams ability, and Luketa could compete for a role as a special-teamer and early-down SAM linebacker.

Interior Defensive Line (6)

In: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III, Eric Gregory

Out: Jeremiah Pharms Jr., David Blay Jr. (R)

This group is strong at the top, but developmental players must emerge given the lack of proven depth. Khyiris Tonga’s role as a space-eater also remains unfilled, though Blay adds nose tackle competition behind Durden and Gregory.

Linebacker (4)

In: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Namdi Obiazor (R)

Out: Chad Muma, Otis Reese

Britt projects as a one-for-one Jack Gibbens replacement, serving as a core special-teamer and an early-down thumper. Most of Obiazor’s rookie contributions will likely come in the fourth phase, but his (still developing) coverage acumen and blitzing ability make him an ideal backup and potential successor to Elliss.

Cornerback (5)

In: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Karon Prunty (R)

Out: Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor, Marcellas Dial Jr., Brandon Crossley, Channing Canada (R), Kenneth Harris (R)

Like Obiazor, Prunty will make a living on special teams as a rookie. However, his experience and size give him an edge as the top backup outside, likely bumping the 28-year-old Vildor. Woods projects as the top slot backup, but he could face competition from Minor, Dial (if healthy), or Harris.

Safety (4)

In: Kevin Byard III, Craig Woodson, Dell Pettus, Mike Brown

Out: John Saunders Jr.

Pettus excelled as a dime linebacker and occasional fill-in last season, but he’s untested in a true spot starter role. Brown’s experience in Vrabel’s defense would add another layer of insurance at a spot that’s one injury away from real problems.

Special Teams (4)

In: Brenden Schooler, Bryce Baringer, Andy Borregales, Julian Ashby

Out: Niko Lalos

The Patriots haven’t added a punter thus far in rookie free agency, a potential sign of confidence in Baringer after an inconsistent 2025.