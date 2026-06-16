Patriots Post-Offseason Roster Projection

The Patriots have wrapped a competitive offseason program, bringing us one step closer to real.

These practices featured almost zero runs and minimal contact, leaving fewer chances for ball-carriers, linemen, and defenders to make an impression or climb the depth chart. Observations must be taken with a grain of salt, but these practices do shed light on the depth chart and provide an early impression of who the quarterbacks are most comfortable with.

Now, with the spring over, and some significant roster changes to account for, it’s time to reset and project what the Patriots’ 53-man roster could look like come cut-down day. These outlooks will change as roster moves continue and competition ramps up, but they serve as a snapshot of each position at this stage of the offseason calendar.

Changes and additions made since my post-draft projection are underlined.

Quarterback (3)

In: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (R)

Out: None

Maye followed an okay minicamp with a strong week of OTAs, looking accurate and decisive in the red zone as his command of the offense evolves. DeVito had solid moments, but his ball placement and poise were also shaky at times. Morton didn’t see a competitive rep until the final day of OTAs, at least in front of reporters, so DeVito’s job should be safe. Still, you’d like to see more consistency from DeVito this summer.

Running Back (4)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Lan Larison, Reggie Gilliam

Out: Terrell Jennings, Brock Lampe, Jam Miller (R), Myles Montgomery (R)

One year removed from a broken foot, Larison looked like the clear third back behind Stevenson and Henderson. Miller and Montgomery are buried behind veterans and will have to stand out in pads, whether as ball-carriers or kick returners, for a shot at the 53-man roster.

Wide Receiver (6)

In: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III

Out: Jeremiah Webb, Kyle Dixon (R), Nick DeGennaro (R), Cameron Dorner (R), Jimmy Kibble (R)

Traded: Kayshon Boutte

Brown is officially a Patriot, and he’s already showing chemistry with his new quarterback. But between Brown’s acquisition and Doubs’ sizable contract, Boutte sticking around feels too good to be true, especially following his hold-in during the final day of OTAs. Douglas was one of Maye’s top targets and received praise for being more decisive on option routes. Williams and Chism weren’t targeted with the starters, but they were involved and will have roles this season. None of the room’s undrafted free agents were involved enough during competitive drills to stand out consistently.

Tight End (3)

In: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon (R), Tanner Arkin (R)

Out: Jack Westover, CJ Dippre

Injured Reserve: Julian Hill

Hill’s season-ending injury is a significant blow to the run game, and there aren’t any obvious replacements on the roster. Westover stepped up as the second tight end, but he‘s an off-ball player who does little to offset Hill’s loss. Dippre may be the best remaining in-line option, but he’s a complete unknown outside of the building, and while Raridon and Arkin are intriguing rookies, asking them to be pseudo-starters might be a stretch. Head coach Mike Vrabel said New England will add to the position after reviewing their numbers, so expect this room to look different this summer.

Offensive Tackle (5)

In: Morgan Moses, Will Campbell, Caleb Lomu (R), Marcus Bryant, Dametrious Crownover (R)

Out: James Hudson III, Lorenz Metz

Moses didn’t participate in OTAs as the team manages his reps, elevating Lomu to the top right tackle role. Lomu also played left tackle with the backups and saw a handful of reps at left guard with the starters. Bryant, Crownover, and Hudson all worked in as swing tackles, but Bryant was the top right tackle when Lomu kicked inside, and Hudson occasionally repped at backup left guard.

Interior Offensive Line (4)

In: Mike Onwenu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Ben Brown

Out: Caedan Wallace, Andrew Rupcich, Mehki Butler, Jacob Rizy (R), JonDarius Morgan (R)

Rupcich emerged as a top candidate for the interior swing role behind Brown, and Wallace was a staple at right guard with the second offense. We’ll learn more about the rest of this group when pads come on.

Edge Defender (5)

In: Harold Landry III, Dre’Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson, Gabe Jacas (R)

Out: Amari Gainer, Jesse Luketa, Quintayvious Hutchins (R), Xavier Holmes (R)

Coaches have lauded Ponder and Swinson for the professionalism and maturity they’ve shown entering year two. OLB coach Mike Smith told reporters he has high expectations for Ponder, who’s been a starter opposite Jones with Landry sidelined. Still, between Landry’s age and knee injury, and Jacas’s absence during minicamp and OTAs, another quality role player could be added at some point this summer.

Interior Defensive Line (6)

In: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III, Eric Gregory

Out: Jeremiah Pharms Jr., David Blay Jr. (R), Travis Shaw (R)

No significant changes to this group. Durden will officially replace Khyiris Tonga as the top nose tackle, with Gregory as his top backup. Taylor made the most noticeable impact this spring, batting three passes at the line.

Linebacker (4)

In: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Chad Muma

Out: Otis Reese, Namdi Obiazor (R), Khalil Jacobs (R)

This group performed better than most expected. Britt broke up multiple passes, and Muma disrupted a throw while wearing the green dot on the final day of OTAs. Jacobs and Obiazor are both buried behind veterans, but Jacobs stood out a bit more than the late-round pick.

Cornerback (5)

In: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Kindle Vildor, Karon Prunty (R)

Out: Charles Woods, Marcellas Dial Jr., Kobee Minor, Brandon Crossley, Channing Canada (R), Kenneth Harris (R)

Gonzalez and Davis were absent for all of minicamp, and Gonzalez held out of competitive drills during OTAs. This led to more opportunities for backups Vildor, Minor, and Prunty, all of whom made plays at one point or another this spring. Vildor was the most impressive of the group, providing consistently tight coverage when targeted. Woods being injured during minicamp contributed to him being one of my final cuts, but he’ll be in the mix come summer.

Safety (4)

In: Kevin Byard III, Craig Woodson, Dell Pettus, Mike Brown

Out: John Saunders Jr., Peter Manuma (R)

No significant changes here, though Manuma clearly impressed the team after his tryout and could contend for the practice squad.

Special Teams (4)

In: Brenden Schooler, Bryce Baringer, Andy Borregales, Julian Ashby

Out: None

No changes outside of Niko Lalos’ release, but punter competition could be added following Devin Bale’s tryout during OTAs.