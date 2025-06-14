Patriots Post Spring Practice Mailbag w/ Evan Lazar | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar answer your mailbag questions following the conclusion of OTAs and minicamp.

The duo share their biggest takeaways from spring practices, break down what’s next at left guard, and explore the potential of a Terry McLaurin trade. They dive into what Drake Maye’s second-year leap could look like, discuss offensive wrinkles like bootlegs and the pony package, and highlight UDFA standouts. The mailbag also covers tight end depth, wasted movement on offense, and what to expect from the Patriots’ evolving game plan heading into the summer.

⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️

2:00 – Spring takeaways

5:22 – Defense overview

7:40 – Opening the mailbag

12:40 – Adding a left guard

14:11 – Left guard concerns

17:00 – Terry McLaurin trade

20:17 – Drake’s second-year jump

22:01 – Consistency concerns

23:50 – Bootlegs for Drake Maye

25:44 – Exciting offensive elements

28:49 – Jack Westover potential

30:30 – Tight end challenges

32:51 – Personnel questions

35:20 – Pony package analysis

37:30 – UDFA media appearances

39:42 – Wasted movement discussion

42:00 – Patriots’ game plan

44:56 – Upcoming content preview

