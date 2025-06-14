Patriots Post Spring Practice Mailbag w/ Evan Lazar | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar answer your mailbag questions following the conclusion of OTAs and minicamp.
The duo share their biggest takeaways from spring practices, break down what’s next at left guard, and explore the potential of a Terry McLaurin trade. They dive into what Drake Maye’s second-year leap could look like, discuss offensive wrinkles like bootlegs and the pony package, and highlight UDFA standouts. The mailbag also covers tight end depth, wasted movement on offense, and what to expect from the Patriots’ evolving game plan heading into the summer.
⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️
2:00 – Spring takeaways
5:22 – Defense overview
7:40 – Opening the mailbag
12:40 – Adding a left guard
14:11 – Left guard concerns
17:00 – Terry McLaurin trade
20:17 – Drake’s second-year jump
22:01 – Consistency concerns
23:50 – Bootlegs for Drake Maye
25:44 – Exciting offensive elements
28:49 – Jack Westover potential
30:30 – Tight end challenges
32:51 – Personnel questions
35:20 – Pony package analysis
37:30 – UDFA media appearances
39:42 – Wasted movement discussion
42:00 – Patriots’ game plan
44:56 – Upcoming content preview
