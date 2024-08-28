Patriots Practice Report: Jacoby Brissett looks like New England’s starting quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday afternoon less than 24 hours after their “final” 53-man roster was submitted to the NFL.

The reason “final” is in quotes? Because New England was, as they said they’d be, aggressive on the waiver wire — claiming four players to join their squad. The Pats will add LB Curtis Jacobs, OT Demontrey Jacobs, DT Eric Johnson, and OT Zachary Thomas.

These four moves also mean four corresponding moves to get the roster back down to 53 players. Prior to practice on Wednesday, New England released WR Jalen Reagor and CB Isaiah Bolden. Two more moves remain.

Here’s a look at what we saw on the practice field as the Patriots gear up for their Week 1 contest versus the Bengals:

Attendance:

Absent:

— OL Sidy Sow

— OL Michael Jordan

— DT Trysten Hill

Non-participants:

— LB Christian Elliss

— LB Joshua Uche

— OT Vederian Lowe

PUP:

— WR Kendrick Bourne

— LB Sione Takitaki

— OL Cole Strange

IR/NFI:

— S Marte Mapu

— DL Christian Barmore

Notes:

— While Jerod Mayo told reporters prior to practice they’re keeping the Patriots starting quarterback close to the vest for now and will tell both the team and the media of their decision tomorrow, it certainly looked like Jacoby Brissett will remain QB1. Although we didn’t see any team drills, the veteran was first up in individual drills. He repped with Tyquan Thorton (X), Ja’Lynn Polk (Z), DeMario Douglas (F), Hunter Henry (TE), and Rhamondre Stevenson (RB) in a skeleton drill on air.

— Also noteworthy off of these offensive reps, rookie Ja’Lynn Polk took the first team reps at Z-receiver. K.J. Osborn was among the second grouping alongside Kayshon Boutte and Javon Baker.

— Tight end Hunter Henry returned to practice after missing several days last week.

#Patriots TE Hunter Henry returned to practice today. pic.twitter.com/aPKmMVG87C — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 28, 2024

— In an offensive line drill, Layden Robinson and Mike Onwenu were paired up together as the teams right guard and right tackle respectively.

A shot of #Patriots offensive line drills. Layden Robinson at RG, Mike Onwenu at RT pic.twitter.com/gDbCzallKb — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 28, 2024

— Among those expected to be a part of the Patriots practice squad moving forward who were at practice include WR Matt Landers, RB Kevin Harris, RB Terrell Jennings, DL Jotham Russell, OL Liam Fornadell, S A.J. Thomas, and TE Mitchell Wilcox.

