Patriots Practice Report: Joshua Uche returns to practice, Joe Mazzulla attends as guest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon outside of Gillette Stadium, but there was something different this time. They now have a starting quarterback.

“We have decided, or I have decided, that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season,” Jerod Mayo told the media in a statement from Foxborough. “…As an organization we’re 100% behind Jacoby.”

The head coach also added that he spoke with both Brissett and rookie quarterback Drake Maye about his decision, and that they are all “on the same page from an organizational perspective.”

So there you have it. QB1. Here’s what we saw from the Patriots, and their new starting signal caller, on the practice field on Thursday:

Attendance:

Absent:

— OL Sidy Sow

— OL Vederian Lowe

— OL Zach Thomas

— DL Eric Johnson II

Non-participants:

— LB Christian Elliss

PUP:

— WR Kendrick Bourne

— LB Sione Takitaki

— OL Cole Strange

IR/NFI:

— S Marte Mapu

— DL Christian Barmore

Notes:

— LB Joshua Uche (undisclosed) returned to the practice field on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday and wasn’t sporting a helmet.

Joshua Uche (undisclosed) is back at #Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/TihX64Gc2a — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) August 29, 2024

— Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was a VIP guest at Patriots practice. He was seen conversing with Jerod Mayo — and holding a practice script.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was a guest at #Patriots practice today. pic.twitter.com/5HRaQ02mpZ — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 29, 2024

— We got a look at the offensive line that the Pats may trot out should Sidy Sow miss time with injury:

LT – Chukwuma Okorafor

LG – Nick Leverett

C – David Andrews

RG – Layden Robinson

RT – Mike Onwenu

— Rookie Drake Maye sported some Carolina Blue cleats ahead of his alma mater North Carolina’s 2024 season opener on Thursday night:

QB Drake Maye is rocking Carolina Blue cleats at #Patriots practice today as the Tar Heels kick off their 2024 season. “Gameday🐏” (IG: drake.maye) pic.twitter.com/z7kHPUeXAo — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 29, 2024

Follow Mike on Twiter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!