Patriots Practice Report: Joshua Uche returns to practice, Joe Mazzulla attends as guest

What we saw on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 29.
Mike KadlickBy Updated:2 Mins Read
Aug 03, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche (55) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon outside of Gillette Stadium, but there was something different this time. They now have a starting quarterback.

“We have decided, or I have decided, that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season,” Jerod Mayo told the media in a statement from Foxborough. “…As an organization we’re 100% behind Jacoby.”

The head coach also added that he spoke with both Brissett and rookie quarterback Drake Maye about his decision, and that they are all “on the same page from an organizational perspective.”

So there you have it. QB1. Here’s what we saw from the Patriots, and their new starting signal caller, on the practice field on Thursday:

Attendance:

Absent:
— OL Sidy Sow
— OL Vederian Lowe
— OL Zach Thomas
— DL Eric Johnson II

Non-participants:
— LB Christian Elliss

PUP:
— WR Kendrick Bourne
— LB Sione Takitaki
— OL Cole Strange

IR/NFI:
— S Marte Mapu
— DL Christian Barmore

Notes:

— LB Joshua Uche (undisclosed) returned to the practice field on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday and wasn’t sporting a helmet.

— Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was a VIP guest at Patriots practice. He was seen conversing with Jerod Mayo — and holding a practice script.

— We got a look at the offensive line that the Pats may trot out should Sidy Sow miss time with injury:

LT – Chukwuma Okorafor
LG – Nick Leverett
C – David Andrews
RG – Layden Robinson
RT – Mike Onwenu

— Rookie Drake Maye sported some Carolina Blue cleats ahead of his alma mater North Carolina’s 2024 season opener on Thursday night:

Mike is a Patriots reporter with experience in radio, podcasting, and writing. Follow him on Twitter @mikekadlick.

