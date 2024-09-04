Patriots Practice Report: Sidy Sow lone absence on Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With just four sleeps until Sunday’s Game Day versus the Bengals, there’s one massive question that’s looming over this contest’s head:

Will Ja’Marr Chase suit up for Cincy?

The perennial Pro Bowler has been a seldom participant throughout training camp and the preseason as he “holds in” for a new contract. The 24-year-old has been a 1,000+ yard receiver in all three of his NFL seasons — and is looking for a massive payday with two years remaining on his deal. According to those in Cincinnati, Chase was in pads for the Bengals’ Wednesday practice.

Prior to their own Wednesday practice, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo spoke about the difficulty of preparing for a guy in the midst of a contract holdout:

“It’s very difficult,” he explained. “I’ve told our guys that we’re going to prepare like he’s playing. I think you have to prepare that way. If he doesn’t play, we’ll treat it like an injury. He’s a premier player in this league, without a doubt, and we have to be ready for him.”

New England hit the field for their Hump Day session on Wednesday at 1 p.m.. Here’s what stood out:

Attendance:

Absent:

— OL Sidy Sow

PUP:

— WR Kendrick Bourne

— LB Sione Takitaki

— OL Cole Strange

IR/NFI:

— S Marte Mapu

— DL Christian Barmore

Notes:

— After center David Andrews mentioned on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand this morning that Sidy Sow is “banged up”, the starting guard was again absent from Patriots practice. His status for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati remains in doubt.

— Tackle Vederian Lowe, who was limited at practice on Monday, returned to the field in full pads on Wednesday. He didn’t participate during individual drills during the period open to the media, and according to Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi, isn’t optimistic that he’ll play on Sunday.

OL Vederian Lowe returned to #Patriots practice in full pads. He was limited on Monday. Didn’t participate in drills during the open portion of practice, however. pic.twitter.com/dp1nV27Qru — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 4, 2024

— Safety Jabrill Peppers wore a helmet sleeve over his practice-required Guardian Cap on Wednesday. Players are allowed to wear the Caps in games if they so choose, and those who have so far have worn a sleeve over it for team branding. You wonder if Peppers will wear one on Sunday.

Jabrill Peppers is practicing with a #Patriots helmet sleeve over his Guardian Cap today. Wonder if he’ll wear it on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/vPs3qEJjuD — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 4, 2024

— A pre-practice uniform note, the Patriots announced that they’ll wear their red, throwback Pat Patriot uniforms twice this season. Week 6 vs. Texans (Sun. October 13), and Week 13 vs. Colts (Sun. December 1).

