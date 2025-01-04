Close Menu
Patriots Predictions for Black Monday and Worst 2024 Quotes | Pats Interference

Andrew looks back on the most telling quotes from the Patriots' season.
In a solo episode, Andrew looks back on the most telling quotes from the Patriots’ season, explains why it’s been the most mind-numbing he’s ever covered, how Sunday’s game breaks down against Buffalo and what he believes the Krafts will do on Monday.

