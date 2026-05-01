Patriots Preseason Position Battles and Who Will Make a Year Two Leap? | Pats Interference

In a solo episode, Andrew answers all of your mailbag questions from the fiercest position battle to come this summer, the 2025 draft pick most likely to make a Year 2 leap, and the 2026 draft pick with the most potential.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro and upcoming schedule

04:45 Could the Patriots go after any street free agents?

06:00 Which Patriots draft pick has the best potential?

07:20 How does “draft pedigree” affect the o-line arrangement?

09:45 Is Gabe Jacas starting at edge week 1?

10:53 Could the Patriots target any other positions (besides WR)?

12:22 What’s next for Efton Chism?

13:25 Did the Patriots do enough to bolster the o-line?

15:59 What will be the fiercest position battles in preseason?

17:57 PrizePicks

20:56 Would you rather give up a 1st round pick or a 2nd round pick + a player for A.J. Brown?

23:42 Was Vrabel’s “easy training camp” last season the right choice?

26:19 Starting o-line prediction

27:55 Why haven’t the Patriots formally introduced their draft class?

29:37 Which Patriot will have the biggest year 2 leap?

30:25 Any concerns over the Patriots’ LB depth?

32:04 Could the Patriots add any veteran LBs?

33:20 Thanks for watching!

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