Patriots Pummeled by Bills in AFC Wild Card Game

Evan Lazar and John Zannis go LIVE to recap the New England Patriots’ 47-17 loss in AFC Wild Card game vs the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs after going 10-7 in the 2021-22 season.

Stats from the game:

From @ESPNStatsInfo: This is the 3rd time in Patriots playoff history – and 2nd under Bill Belichick – that the team trailed by at least 14 points after the 1st quarter. Others: 1963 AFL Championship vs. Chargers (lost 51-10) and the 2009 Wild Card vs. Ravens (lost 33-14). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 16, 2022

From @ESPNStatsInfo: This is the first time the Patriots have given up a TD on 4 straight drives to start a game under Bill Belichick (2000-present). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 16, 2022

