Running on Empty: Day 5 Observations from Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, MA — Day 5 of Patriots training camp and the first day in full pads. Get your popcorn ready!

In actuality, a fairly subdued day both in terms of wow moments on the field and from a relatively sedate Monday crowd.

Here are 10 notable things that happened on Day 5.

Running on Empty

With the teams donning full pads for the first time there was an opportunity for the offense to work on the run game.

It did not go well.

The “Shanahan-ization” of the Patriots offense involving a lot of outside zone has a long way to go. During 11 on 11s where the run game was heavily featured backs were stuffed at the line for zero to little gain 5 or 6 times. There was also a false start, a bad overthrow by backup Bailey Zappe and a grisly interception thrown by Mac Jones to Terrence.Mitchell in zone coverage.

Burn the tape.

Barmore the Bully

Christian Barmore had another solid practice. He was dominant in 1 on 1s and 11 on 11s. Davon Godchaux also looked strong a couple days after signing a contract extension.

Montgomery Moving Around

Ty Montgomery – who has been working out with the receivers most of camp – got reps at running back during the early portion of 11 on 11. Hard to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t make the team.

Tyquan Thornton Flashes Speed

Thornton had a solid day. He was matched up against Joejuan Williams in 1 on 1s. Again, yeah we know Williams is not exactly top of the depth chart, but he’s has the physical profile of the type of corner Thornton will have to beat off the line if he’s going to make an impact on the outside. On the first play Thornton got bumped off his route but recovered off the jam and beat Williams to the outside, hauling in a pretty sliding 40 yard catch. On the second rep Williams didn’t get a hand on Thornton who beat him on a slant route to the inside.

Parker vs Butler

DeVante Parker continues to have a solid camp. He had the catch of the day, roasting Malcolm Butler for a 40 yard completion. Butler recovered just in time to make a shoe-string tackle and save the touchdown.

Secondary Helpings

Defensive backs Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers, and Myles Bryant all practiced for the first time today. Jones and Bryant worked primarily in the slow. The starting corners continue to be Jalen Mills and Terrence Mitchell with Devin McCourty and Kyle Dugger operating as safeties. Jack Jones has worked in some with the 1s. Malcolm Butler’s reps have been entirely limited to second team and he’s even getting some special teams reps.

Nixon Didn’t Do it

Tre Nixon shined in OTAs and minicamp but he needs to step up if he’s going to stick on the roster. Nixon got eaten alive by Marcus Jones in 1 on 1s and couldn’t separate or haul in either pass thrown his way.

Bailey Cashes In

Prior to the start of practice the Patriots signed punter Jake Bailey to a four-year contract worth $13.5 million. The deal runs through the 2025 season and includes $6.5 fully guaranteed, per Schefter.

“I’m just so happy and blessed I get a few more years here,” Bailey said after Monday’s practice.

Missing in Action

James White still hasn’t practiced as he remains on the physically unable to perform list. Deatrich Wise was absent from Monday’s practice for reasons unknown. Perhaps the most perplexing absence continues to be that of Brian Hoyer. Hoyer hasn’t been seen since Friday’s practice. There has been no word on his absence. Bailey Zappe has gotten all the second team reps as Mac Jones backup to varying degrees of succes.

Remembering Russell

After practice Patriots veterans Mathew Slater and Devin McCourty talked at length about the passing of Celtics legend Bill Russell and what he meant to them and to all black athletes. Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88.

“To look at guys like Bill Russell and (Wilt) Chamberlain), (Muhammad) Ali, Jim Brown and Jackie Robinson obviously who pushed the need for Black athletes and broke barriers, he was certainly an immediate beneficiary of that as a rookie in 1976,” Slater said. “I know how thankful he is for all those men for making the situation what it was for him. To see that type of change in his lifetime has really blown him away. He’d be the first to tell you he appreciates Bill Russell more than any of us.”