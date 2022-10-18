Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is Climbing Up the Offensive Rookie of the Year Ranks

We all know that Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe is the talk of the New England area right now. The 2022 fourth round pick is 2-0, and is the only rookie in the Super Bowl era to win and post a 100+ passer rating in each of his first two starts.

What you might not know is that the signal caller is making waves across the nation as well. The Patriots win vs. the Browns on Sunday was the highest rated and most viewed 1PM game of the 2022 season so far. The game averaged 1,116,630 viewers and peaked at 1,301,300.

The momentum Zappe is bringing to the Patriots is also showing up at sportsbooks. According to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag, Zappe has entered into the top five for Offensive Rookie of the Year:

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Breece Hall +250

Dameon Pierce +500

Kenneth Walker III +550

Chris Olave +1000

Bailey Zappe +1200

Zappe is tied at fifth with Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who left last week’s game with a concussion.

It’s interesting to think about the idea of Zappe actually winning the award. After all, even after two straight wins there’s a sentiment that Jones will be getting his job back this coming Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

However, BetOnline’s odds seem to indicate otherwise, and Zappe might as well:

“We just had a really good offensive day today,” Zappe said after Sunday’s win. “We’ll celebrate today, and then on to the Bears [next Monday].”

The rookie, along with the rest of the team, is already onto Chicago. The only one who’s still thinking about Mac is Mac.

I’m a firm believer that there’s still not a quarterback controversy in New England, but rather a playbook controversy. I wrote about this in my takeaways from the Cleveland game:

The talks of a “new”, “streamlined” offense took over the Boston radio airwaves all Summer. It had its ups and downs through 2.5 games in 2022 – but it’s finally seemed to be put by the wayside. This is probably due to Bailey Zappe needing to take over the QB room. Well, the rookie has been sensational running the run heavy, play action, quick read scheme – and I give him all the credit in the world for that. Heck, he threw for 300+ yards and two touchdowns in just his second NFL start. Having said this: Mac Jones is better, and he’ll prove that once he’s back in action running an offensive playbook that actually works.

Jones needs to get himself healthy and on the field ASAP before this whole Zappe Fever epidemic spirals out of control.

Ironically, although i’ve still yet to catch the Fever, if the Patriots do stick with the Zappe and he continues playing the way they played in Cleveland on Sunday – I think he would have a decent chance at winning Rookie of the Year.

The value is, however, already gone at +1000.

