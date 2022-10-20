Patriots QB Mac Jones Expects to Be Ready for Matchup vs. Bears

Patriots fans, and more specifically Mac Jones fans, REJOICE!

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England’s second year quarterback expects to be ready to play on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. From ESPN:

Jones, who has been inactive the past three games, has told teammates that his recovery from a high left ankle sprain he suffered Sept. 25 has progressed, with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice. The Patriots’ first practice of the week is scheduled for Thursday.

Yesterday, Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported that Jones is “currently at 85-to-90 percent, according to a source. It’s up to the team whether or not he plays Monday against the Bears. He’s been open to playing through the ankle injury.”

The stars now seem to be aligning for his return to the lineup.

Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe has been stellar in Jones’ absence, going 2-0 as a starter and throwing for 596 yards, 5 touchdowns, one interception, and sporting a 111.4 passer rating.

Now that Jones expects to be ready, the potential “quarterback controversy” that everyone wants will inevitably begin.

I don’t see them continuing on with Zappe. What I do expect the Patriots to do is call a similar style of offense that they have over the course of three games with him at the helm. I touched on this on Sunday:

The Patriots have a really good offensive scheme. They just failed to use it earlier this season with Mac Jones. The talks of a “new”, “streamlined” offense took over the Boston radio airwaves all Summer. It had its ups and downs through 2.5 games in 2022 – but it’s finally seemed to be put by the wayside. This is probably due to Bailey Zappe needing to take over the QB room. Well, the rookie has been sensational running the run heavy, play action, quick read scheme – and I give him all the credit in the world for that. Heck, he threw for 300+ yards and two touchdowns in just his second NFL start. Having said this: Mac Jones is better, and he’ll prove that once he’s back in action running an offensive playbook that actually works.

This seems like the perfect recipe moving forward. I’ll be at Gillette Stadium today to try and decipher what’s next in the New England quarterback room. One thing we do know for sure, however:

Mac is Back.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.