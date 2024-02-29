Surprise! Patriots Reportedly Eyeing Quarterback with #3 Draft Pick

With the caveat that it is NFL “lying season” and misinformation is on the menu, a new report today suggest that the Patriots “really” want to draft a quarterback with the number 3 selection in the NFL draft,

Really? Yes, like, REALLY, REALLY.

The report coming from the Athletic’s Jeff Howe states that the quarterback needy Patriots are in fact strongly considering taking one of the top 3 Quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, or LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

“The Patriots really want to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick. The front office wrapped up its pre-free-agency meetings a week ago and seems to be on the same page that the best way to jump-start this rebuild and yield long-term success is to find a young quarterback in the NFL Draft to build around. … The Patriots look at it like this: If you get the rare chance to draft one of the top prospects at the game’s most valuable position, it’s worth taking a big swing even if the surrounding roster isn’t great. The quarterback position is simply too important to risk passing on one in hopes of maybe landing one a year or two later.”

Well, duh? Obviously there are risks involved, and the bust rate even for picks taken that high at the quarterback position is significant. But as the report states, you don’t find yourself in the top 3 that often. The Patriots have not picked as high as 3 since they took quarterback Drew Bledsoe 1st overall in 1993.

As for this year’s prospects the Patriots have either already met with or are planning to meet each of the consensus top 3 in addition to Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix — two other potential first-round selections.

“When we meet with them, ask the right questions,” Eliot Wolf said during a media availability session earlier this week. “And that may be here in a formal interview or a later date on a pro day or wherever that may be. We have to determine who can handle being the quarterback of the New England Patriots.”

The Patriots currently have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe under contract for next season at the quarterback position. Though neither has been ruled out as a potential starter next year the belief is at least Mac, if not both are on their way out. Wednesday in Indianapolis head coach Jerod Mayo talked about what he’s looking for at quarterback.

“The thing about quarterbacks for me,” Mayo said, “(is that) everyone wants the big arm, the mobility, things like that. But I think it’s important to get a good sense of what type of competitor they are, you know? Their toughness and things like that. Those are the things you really want to look for.”