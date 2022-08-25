Patriots-Raiders joint practice takeaways with Jim McBride

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride joins the show to run down what we learned at Patriots-Raiders joint practices, training camp storylines that deserved more attention and the appropriate level of concern with the Pats offense. Plus, Jim’s No. 1 tip for visiting Vegas.

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline. Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Jim McBride joins Andrew in Vegas!

1:35 Patriots-Raiders joint practice takeaways

15:25 Camp storylines that deserved more attention

22:05 Concern level with Patriots offense

30:45 Patriots Secondary vs Raiders

34:50 Whats going on at Right Tackle

36:12 Which roster bubble guy has best chance to make team?