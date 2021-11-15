Patriots Rattle Off 45 Unanswered Points vs Browns

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar is LIVE from Gillette Stadium after the Patriots stomp out the Browns at home. The Patriots scored 45 unanswered after allowing a TD on the opening drive winning.

The Patriots have now won 4 straight and improve to 6-4 after starting the season 2-4. New England will have a short week as they have to travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Thursday night football.

READ Lazar’s Ten Things We Learned From the Patriots’ Blowout Win Over the Browns: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazar-ten-things-we-learned-from-the-patriots-blowout-win-over-the-browns/

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Support our programming and go to https://buyraycon.com/garden to save 20% on Raycon earbuds.