Patriots re-sign Ja’Whaun Bentley; Lose Gunner Olszewski

The New England Patriots remain relatively quiet in the early parts of free agency but they did welcome back one of their own today. The team has re-signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The deal is 2-years worth up to a max of 9 million dollars according to Ian Rapoport

Bentley (25) led the team with 108 tackles last season. Bentley was a fifth round draft choice in 2018. He started 16 games last season, recording a team-high 109 tackles (68 solo) with a sack, two pass defenses, three forced fumbles, five tackles for a loss, and five QB hits.

The #Patriots have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, per @MikeReiss Across 712 defensive snaps last season, Bentley had a PFF grade of 65.1💥 pic.twitter.com/lFIA0uqKgM — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) March 18, 2022

Bentley joins what is at this point a thin group of returning linebackers who played any snaps for for the Patriots last season. The group includes Cameron McGrone and Raekwon McMillan. Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins at this point remain unsigned. Kyle Van-Noy was released earlier this offseason and the team traded away Chase Winovich.

CALLING ON COLLINS?

As for Jamie Collins, the Patriots are taking a wait and see approach with the free agent linebacker. Up till this point the Patriots have “made zero progress” on a new deal according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Collins, 32, split the 2021 season with Detroit and his third stint with the Patriots totaling 12 games started and had 4 interceptions and one pick six last season.

GUNNER GONE

The Patriots are back in the market for a punt returner after Gunner Olszewski signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Ian Rappoport.

The Patriots did not use an RFA tag on Olszewski who despite being an outstanding returner never blossomed as a receiver as the Patriots had hoped. Olszewski was named an All-Pro returner in 2020, leading the NFL in yards-per-punt-return (17.3.)

BETTING ON BATES ?

The Patriots are showing interest in Bills RFA OL Ryan Bates. as first reported by CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar. Bates, 25, was tendered by the Bills early on this week meaning Buffalo has a chance to match the offer any team puts on Bates. However, if they decline the offer they will not receive any draft compensation.

Bates went undrafted in 2019 out of Penn State. He signed a three year deal with the Eagles shortly after. The Bills would then trade defensive end Eli Harold for Bates in the same year. In 2021 Bates played in all 17 games for Buffalo at numerous offensive line positions.