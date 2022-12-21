Patriots reach new low in Raiders loss

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick breakdown New England’s disastrous loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Pats lose in shocking fashion to Raiders

0:40 Offensive approach leading up to final drive

4:44 Patriots offense is a disaster

6:50 Patriots Defense

10:42 Cattles SOUNDS OFF on Matt Patricia

18:54 Mac Jones struggles vs Vegas

21:04 Bedard: Mac Jones is broken

23:50 Raiders controversial TD catch

27:37 Should Patriots lose out?

31:00 Would Belichick walk?

Trending Luke Kornet Contests Captivating and Confusing the NBA

32:10 What will Bill do in offseason?

32:52 Is Jerod Mayo gone?

36:27 Colts sign Cameron McGrone off Patriots practice squad

38:36 3 Up/3 Down

39:27 Get your gift subscriptions at BSJ!