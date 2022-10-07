Patriots reasons for optimism and Pats-Lions preview with Fitzy

WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens rejoins the show to run down reasons for optimism after a 1-3 start, how the Patriots offense should support Bailey Zappe, how their defense should approach the Lions’ top-ranked offense, keys, matchups and answers to your mailbag questions.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:45 Reasons for optimism after a 1-3 start

11:15 How the Pats offense should support Bailey Zappe

25:00 How Pats defense should approach the Lions’ top-ranked offense

40:43 3 Keys, 2 Matchups, 1 Extra point

48:44 What is up with Christian Barmore?

51:32 What record does New England need over next 2 games?

54:30 Who leaves the field to give Tyquan Thornton snaps?

56:35 Improvements from the Patriots through 4 games