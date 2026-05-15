Patriots Record Prediction | Patriots Daily/Beat Crossover

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to break down the New England Patriots complete schedule for the 2026-2027 NFL season. The guys take a look at all the crucial matchups and breakdown the important games for the Patriots this upcoming season and look at the path for them returning to the playoffs. Can the Patriots build off the success from Year 1 under Mike Vrabel that saw the team go 14-3, win the AFC Championship, as well as claim the AFC East title before falling short in the Super Bowl. The guys also give their early record predictions for the Patriots.

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