Patriots Release LB Ja’Whaun Bentley New Era of Leadership in New England

FOXBORO — The Patriots have released linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, the team announced Tuesday.

A four-time captain and Super Bowl LIII champion, Bentley totaled 272 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions over his career in New England. He was limited to just two games last season after suffering a pectoral tear.

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the move and what it means for the Patriots’ linebacker room moving forward.

