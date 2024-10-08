Patriots reportedly set to start rookie QB Drake Maye vs. Texans on Sunday

The future is now for the Patriots.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New England is set to start rookie quarterback Drake Maye this coming Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The future is now in New England: Sources say the #Patriots are planning to start Drake Maye against the #Texans, the first start for the No. 3 overall pick. Jacoby Brissett, who started the first five games, heads to the bench. pic.twitter.com/NrQQG65A0r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2024

The move sends Jacoby Brissett, their starter for the first five games, to the bench. He was named a team captain prior to the season but led the team to just a 1-4 record. Brisssett will now likely back up the rookie.

“I’ve watched the film. I just haven’t watched some of the other things,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said on Monday when asked if they’ve made a decision on the starting quarterback. “What I would say is I think I’ve been pretty consistent. My messaging is that every single week, I should say every single day, we’re all being evaluated, and it’s no different now. That’s kind of how I see it.”

This was a far cry from the previous few weeks, where Mayo continuously stood behind Brissett as their stater. We now know why he hesitated.

An added layer to this: Mayo made it clear back in August that he wanted to tell the team before the media that they’d begin the season with Brissett under center. Tuesday is an off-day for the Patriots and according to a source, there was no team meeting today about this switch, and some players are finding out through the media that they team is going with Maye.

Maye, who the Patriots selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, finished the preseason 21/34 passing (62%) for 192 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and added 7 rushes for 32 yards and a score. He made his regular-season debut at the end of the team’s Week 3 loss to the Jets, completing 4/8 passes for 22 yards. Maye was sacked twice.

The rookie now makes his first start this coming Sunday behind an offensive line giving up the highest pressure rate in the NFL (48.3%), per Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, their opponents in the Texans are generating a league-best pressure rate of 42%.

Sunday’s game, with Maye under center for the offense, kicks off at 1 p.m. from Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!