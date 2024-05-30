Patriots Rookie WR Javon Baker Makes Big Plays at OTA Practice

FOXBORO — Tyquan Thornton may have been the most consistent Patriots receiver today, but Javon Baker put himself at the top of the highlight reel with two incredible grabs. The UCF product, known for his downfield prowess, made a pair of contested catches that drew an audible response from reporters. On the first, he Moss’d a defender on a dominant effort in traffic. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down what they saw from the WRs on Wednesday.

