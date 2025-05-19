Patriots Rookies Could Help Cure Ailing Edge Rush

Since 2023, only the Panthers have fielded a worse pass rush than the Patriots. They’re the only teams with fewer than 70 sacks over that span, and only Carolina ranks lower in PFF’s pass rush productivity.

New England’s edge rush has been nonexistent without Matthew Judon, who was lost to a torn bicep in 2023 and traded to Atlanta last season. Joshua Uche never regained 2022 form, Deatrich Wise battled injuries, and while Keion White emerged as an elite interior rusher, he’s still raw off the edge.

Harold Landry and K’Lavon Chaisson were solid first steps toward rebuilding the position, but long-term upside juice was still needed.

After focusing heavily on offense to begin their draft, the Patriots somehow landed LSU’s Bradyn Swinson in the 5th round, then signed Cal Poly standout Elijah Ponder as a priority free agent.

Neither is ready for every-down duty, and Ponder naturally faces a steeper climb after going undrafted. Still, they were among this class’s highest-upside edge rushers. Both will also be in good hands under Vrabel and defensive line expert/coordinator Terrell Williams, a recipe that could make them day-one contributors in the Patriots’ new-look pass rush.

BRADYN SWINSON

A consensus top-70 player, Swinson dropped after reportedly butting heads with coaches last season. He was also benched for a quarter against Florida after being late.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has had success with less mature players in the past, and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has a long track record of success on the defensive line. Being drafted to the same team as former teammate Campbell should also be a huge help for both rookies.

If Swinson stays quiet off the field, New England is virtually guaranteed one of draft’s best values. Among Power 5 defenders, Swinson ranked 6th in pass rush win rate and 7th in pass rush productivity. He was even better on true pass sets, ranking 4th in both metrics.

Bradyn Swinson is flying way under the radar. Genuinely excellent tape off the EDGE pic.twitter.com/5gMI6N754i — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 26, 2025

“You got a steal,” Swinson said in his introductory presser. “Honestly, just a guy that’s going to work hard every day, and is going to handle his 1-11, and is looking to help change the culture there, and add to the winning that’s going on. You’re getting a dawg, for sure.”

Swinson is an explosive rusher, bringing a quick get-off and serious closing speed. He also clocked a 7.13 3-cone and 4.33 20-yard shuttle, which shows in his ability to bend and redirect while rushing the passer. He has the talent teams covet in a developmental edge, but his ability to beat tackles’ hands with coordinated strikes should lead to early reps.

On this takedown against Ole Miss, Swinson loads up as the ball is snapped and fires off the line against Ole Miss left tackle Diego Pounds.

Swinson jab steps inside as Pounds throws a two-handed punch, but he catches the tackle’s outside hand. uses a long arm to maintain distance. and works back outside. After clearing a path to Jaxon Dart, Swinson keeps swiping to stay clean and valiantly goes for a punch-out on the sack.

Though Swinson didn’t break out until his fifth season, his PFF pass rush grade improved each season. That growth shows in his deep bag of moves, which includes flashes of just about everything. He’s still got a ways to go, but he wins outside at a high level, like on this rep against Arkansas.

Right tackle E’Marion Harris shows patience early, not flinching against the edge rusher’s initial move. But Swinson times his cross-chop perfectly before reducing his surface area, chopping Harris’ outside wrist, and turning the tackle towards his quarterback. Harris holds on for dear life to prevent a hit, but Swinson makes his presence felt on the quick dropback.

Most edge rushers can win with finesse, but Swinson’s ability to win with power sets him apart. He packs a lot of power in his hands, and when combined with his short-area burst, can quickly collapse his side of the line, like on this rep against South Carolina.

Right tackle Cason Henry throws a fake punch to throw off timing, but Swinson isn’t affected, exploiting an open chest off a stutter fake and putting Henry on skates.Quarterback Robby Ashford steps up to avoid the rush, narrowly escaping a safety, but Swinson disengages and retraces for a sack.

Between roster locks Swinson, White, and Landry, the edge already has multiple more mouths to feed. That said, it would be far from a shock to see Ponder force his way onto the roster.

ELIJAH PONDER

After standing out in the Hula and East-West Shrine Bowls this spring, Ponder was projected to be a late-day-three pick. Such a fall wasn’t shocking for a developmental FCS prospect, but he isn’t your run-in-the-mill priority free agent.

Ponder was twice named First-Team All-Big Sky, leading his team in sacks and blocking kicks in both years. He also ranks 3rd in Cal Poly history with 26.5 career sacks.

Cal Poly’s Elijah Ponder would’ve been my Shrine Bowl defensive MVP. Constantly in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/jMstoYSuy6 — Steven (@Steven_Pavelka) March 21, 2025

The 6’3″, 251 lber wasn’t invited to the Combine, but his Pro Day earned him an outstanding 9.70 Relative Athletic Score, with elite explosion, speed, and agility scores to go with 33″ arms and 10″ hands. Two of his closest comps include Chop Robinson (9.75 RAS; 6’3”, 254 lbs) and fellow small-school standout Khalil Mack (9.34 RAS; 6’3”, 251 lbs).

Ponder can line up on either side from any stance. He’s at his best rushing the passer with a hand in the dirt, maximizing his impressive get-off to threaten the corner.

Tackles overcompensated to defend his speed—which could make for a steeper learning curve against NFL blockers—but Ponder showed he can exploit weaknesses in different ways. Take this sack where he makes his opponent pay for trying to be the aggressor.

The right tackle tries catching Ponder off guard by lunging to initiate contact. Unbothered, Ponder knocks down the blocker’s outside arm and dips around the edge, burying the quarterback on a long-developing fake.

Not all edge threats have the awareness, timing, or precision to counter inside. Exploiting those open lanes was a strength for Ponder.

On this sack, the left tackle oversets outside to defend against speed, so Ponder takes advantage by slanting inside. He clears the tackle’s hands, dodges the center’s assist, and corrals the quarterback at midfield.

Like Swinson, Ponder is far from a purely finesse player. He can quickly turn his quick first-step into thunder through a blocker’s chest.

Here, Ponder takes two big steps outside off the snap, which the tackle counters by trying to mirror and cast a wide net. Ponder lands enough of his bull rush to get knockback, keeps his feet moving, then swims inside to end the play.

Conclusion

The Patriots’ edge position may lack a proven star, but there’s more explosiveness and upside than the group’s had in years.

Swinson’s physical gifts, advanced technique, and strong hands make him a pro-ready rusher. He could make Chaisson a tough cut and, down the road, become an every-down presence with added bulk and improved awareness.

Ponder will need an excellent summer to crack the 53, but should have the mentorship to maximize his impressive tools and untapped potential.