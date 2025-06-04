Patriots Roster Audit w/ WEEI’s Jon Lyons | Patriots Daily

Following the Patriots’ final OTA practice open to media, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome WEEI’s Jon Lyons to the show to take a big-picture look at New England’s roster as the team heads into the summer.
0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE
0:30 – Discussing HBO shows
8:58 – Drake Maye’s development
12:55 – Running back
24:01 – Stefon Diggs impact
26:34 – Young receivers
35:56 – UDFAs
39:40 – Offensive line discussion
43:03 – Will Campbell analysis
53:24 – Defense expectations
57:02 – Defensive depth concerns
1:00:29 – Special teams confidence
