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Patriots Roster Dark Horses For 2026 + Members Call Ins | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the under-the-radar players who could make the Patriots roster before taking LIVE calls from our Patriots Press Pass members!

00:00 – Intro

1:00 – Patriots Roster DARK HORSES For 2026

23:22 – PrizePicks

24:00 – Patriots CLNS Members Call Ins

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

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