Patriots Roster Dark Horses For 2026 + Members Call Ins | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the under-the-radar players who could make the Patriots roster before taking LIVE calls from our Patriots Press Pass members!

00:00 – Intro

1:00 – Patriots Roster DARK HORSES For 2026

23:22 – PrizePicks

24:00 – Patriots CLNS Members Call Ins

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