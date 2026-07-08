Patriots Roster Ranked Top-10 in NFL | Patriots Beat

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit go LIVE to break down ESPN’s newly released 2026 NFL roster rankings — and where the New England Patriots landed.ESPN’s analysts ranked the Patriots’ starting lineup in the top 10 overall.

Alex and Brian dig into what the ranking gets right, what it might be underselling, and what it means for New England’s 2026 Super Bowl outlook.

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