Patriots Roster Reset: Pats Relying on Young Duo at Kicker and Punter

The Patriots are relying on fifth-round selections in the last two drafts to handle kicking duties in 2020.

Former special teams coordinator Bill Belichick is one of a few head coaches that puts all three phases of football on equal footing.

The Patriots prepare on special teams the same way they would on offense and defense, allotting comparable practice time to the kicking game while acquiring four-down players.

As a result, New England dominates the field position battle, finishing last season as the top team in the league in opponents average starting field position (24.9-yard line).

Along with field position, the Patriots were one of four teams to finish in the top ten of both kickoff (ninth) and punt coverage (sixth) grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Belichick’s squad also ranked in the top ten in Football Outsiders’ Defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) metric in kickoff coverage (seventh) and punt coverage (third) in 2019.

And with four blocked punts, the Patriots were the only team in the NFL to block multiple punts, accounting for four of the 11 total blocks league-wide, including two returns for touchdowns.

However, the Patriots had three key departures this offseason in special teams coordinator Joe Judge, longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski, and coverage specialist Nate Ebner.

The 36-year-old Gostkowski is entering his 15th season and still wants to kick in the NFL, but the franchise leader in points only kicked in four regular-season games when hip surgery ended his 2019 season.

To replace Gostkowski, the Pats turned to the draft, as they did when they selected Gostkowski in the 2006 draft to replace future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri.

New England tabbed Marshall’s Justin Rohrwasser as Gostkowski replacement, joining punter Jake Bailey (2019) and long snapper Joe Cardona (2015) as fifth-round specialist selections.

As for replacing Judge, assistant special teams coach Cameron Achord is entering his third season with the team and will assume coordinator duties even if he doesn’t have the official title.

Achord took on a more significant role with Judge splitting his time between wide receivers and special teams last season. His eye for weaknesses in opponents punt protection units was a significant reason why the Patriots were so successful at blocking punts in 2019.

Below are thoughts on New England’s young kicking specialists as well as their coverage aces:

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Justin Rorhwasser

The Patriots selected the big-legged Rorhwasser after a successful collegiate career at Marshall and the University of Rhode Island. Rorhwasser told WBZ’s Steve Burton that he plans to have his controversial “Three Percenter” tattoo removed, which is extremely necessary given the history of the alt-right paramilitary group. On football, the Pats kickers’ claim in a video circulated during the draft that he was 14-for-14 on kicks in the fourth quarter and overtime during his career was not accurate. In fact, Rorhwasser only attempted six field goals in “crunch” time during his collegiate career, going four-for-six on those kicks. The Patriots drafted him due to his big leg, ability to handle the elements and moxie under pressure that he displayed on a 53-yard game-winner last season against rival Western Kentucky in a rainstorm. Coaches in the kicking community say that Rorhwasser’s swing could be a bit more consistent, but he’s got endless range and guts. He has the leg to cut the ball through the New England weather, a short memory, and the mentality not to let one miss derail his season or career. The Pats rookie kicker has big shoes to fill, and the selection went against the consensus on kickers in the 2020 draft, but usually, Belichick hits on specialists.

Punter: Jake Bailey

The second that Bailey began booming punts to the clouds during mandatory minicamp last June, his Patriots teammates knew they had something special. Matthew Slater could be heard saying “heck, yes,” as Bailey landed punts inside the ten during drills while Julian Edelman said, “my guy has a boomer.” From there, the punter competition between Bailey and incumbent Ryan Allen was over before it started. Bailey finished his rookie season as the sixth-best punter in the league based on PFF grade (73.3). His 44.4 downed inside the 20 rate was also tied for the sixth, as was his 34.6 not returned rate. Bailey’s impressive control of the ball, like a golfer hitting different clubs, wasn’t as apparent as his big leg in camp but quickly became noticeable with his ability to land punts inside the 20. He was remarkably consistent as a rookie and saved the Pats a headache by serving as a kickoff specialist. Bailey was the most valuable punter in college football during his final year at Stanford, and we already see his field-flipping abilities early on in his pro career.

Long Snapper: Joe Cardona

The most important aspect of a kick attempt other than contact with the ball is operation time; how long it takes from snap to kick for the ball to get off the ground. Cardona is a massive part of that operation as the velocity and accuracy of his snaps can easily be the difference between a clean kick and a block. Since drafting Cardona in 2015, the Patriots have only had three kicks blocked, including one punt in his rookie season, and a slow-timed kick by Mike Nugent this past year. Cardona keeps a clean operation humming with very few hiccups. His job isn’t in jeopardy.

COVERAGE SPECIALISTS

Matthew Slater

#Patriots All-Pro Matthew Slater in 2019: 91.0 @PFF grade (3rd), blocked punt return TD, blocked punt, contributed to five punts downed inside the 20. Here's every punt that Slater impacted last season. pic.twitter.com/KtrOROe1OQ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 5, 2020

Few words accurately describe the type of person and teammate Matthew Slater has proven to be over the last 13 years. After arguably the best season of his career, the Patriots inked the 34-year-old to a two-year contract extension to keep an invaluable part of the leadership transition away from Tom Brady in place. Earning first-team All-Pro honors, Slater finished with a career-high 91.0 PFF grade in 2019, third-best among coverage specialists, after putting together his most productive season yet. The Pats captain returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, blocked one himself, and contributed to five punts downed inside the 20. Slater’s special teams-only practice routine allows him to work on his craft rather than wasting time with things he won’t do on game day, and the extra time pays off on Sunday’s. During those side sessions, Slater and Bailey will discuss landmarks downfield that Bailey tries to hit with his punts, giving Slater a general area to run to from his gunner spot. As we saw numerous times, the Slater and Bailey combination contributed to several wins last season, and there’s nobody better to lead your locker room than no. 18.

Justin Bethel

The three-time Pro Bowler played nine games for the Patriots last season after Baltimore released him in mid-October. Bethel had almost an immediate impact when he recovered a muffed Cyrus Jones punt in his second game with New England. He amassed four special teams tackles for the Patriots and batted one punt out the end zone to down it inside the five. Bethel adds a different kind of speed and quickness to the Patriots’ coverage units than Slater, giving the Pats captain a trusty sidekick. Since Bethel’s arrival, the two have worked in tandem, comparing notes, and working on their craft at practice. The 29-year-old Bethel is entering the final year of his contract with a $2 million cap hit. He adds value in the kicking game, but with no dead money on his deal, that could be a way to save cap space for a cap-strapped team.

Brandon King

King is expected to be ready for training camp after tearing his quadriceps in the Patriots’ third preseason game last August, costing him the 2019 season. King has a unique blend of size and speed that fills specific roles on special teams. Teams fill most special teams roles by body type, and King’s 220-pound frame with 4.49 speed lets him fill positions in the kicking game that call for girthier frames while still having the athleticism to run down returners in the open field. King’s nine special teams tackles were second on the team to Slater in 2018, and he finished the season with a respectable 74.1 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. King is an excellent replacement for many of the things that Nate Ebner did during his team in New England, including serving as a personal protector on the punt coverage unit. King also works out with the linebackers during practice and could play on defense in a pinch.