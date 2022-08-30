Patriots Roster Tracker: News, Rumors, and Live Updates Ahead of Tuesday’s Cutdown Deadline

It’s been a long and grueling preseason – but we’ve made it to cutdown day.

An anxiety ridden few days for most and a relief for some, the NFL unfortunately forces teams to get their rosters down to 53 players by 4pm on Tuesday, August 30th.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted earlier on Twitter that close to 900 players will be released by tomorrow – and although some will land on a practice squad or catch on with another team, most will see their NFL football journey end in the blink of an eye.

Though we haven’t seen many surprise moves yet, there surely will be some. Below I’ll keep you updated with all of the Patriots roster moves and and some surprise NFL cuts and transactions during what should be a wild 24 hours.

Patriots Cuts/Transactions/Trades

Patriots Current Roster Total: 80 | Number Needed by 4pm, Tuesday: 53

Moves: N/A

NFL News & Notable Releases/Transactions

Monday Aug. 29th – 12:45pm: After shopping him around for much of the offseason, the 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal includes a no-trade/no-tag clause and allowed Garoppolo to leave following the season. He is now the highest paid backup QB in the NFL.

Garoppolo’s new deal includes a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary with has another $500k in roster bonuses. The contract also has playtime bonuses that could bring him closer to $16 million.

Monday Aug. 29th – 5:02pm: Detroit released linebacker Jarrad Davis. A former first round pick of the Lions under Matt Patricia – could he fit in New England?

Monday Aug. 29th – 4:53pm: The Jacksonville Jaguars traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield now gets to throw to DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, and Shenault.

Monday Aug. 29th – 4:34pm: The Dolphins released former Patriots and Rams running back Sony Michel. Their backfield-by-committee now consists of Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Myles Gaskin.

Monday Aug. 29th – 12:45pm: The Miami Dolphins signed former Patriots and Lions defensive end Trey Flowers – someone that many thought could wind up back in New England with Belichick and Patricia.

